We write this letter to express our support for the actions Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has taken to fight COVID-19 in the great state of New Mexico and to declare our commitment to staying the course until this deadly disease is fully defeated.
We write in full knowledge of the tremendous financial burden and social disruption caused by mandatory closings and social distancing orders and in equally full knowledge that these actions have saved lives by limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Nothing has changed. The virus is still among us, and social distancing is still the only effective mechanism for slowing the contagion to avoid overwhelming our health care system. To change course now would be like throwing away our parachute midway to the ground. It would be as if a boxer dropped his fists and raised his chin in the middle of a round. It would dishonor the sacrifice New Mexicans have already made and put us back at square one. It would result in more lost lives.
As elected officials, we believe our most important duty is to protect the health and safety of our constituents — there is a deep and painful and temporary cost to our economy, yes, and we feel extremely confident we will rebuild it better than ever before when COVID-19 is defeated.
Throughout the history of our state, New Mexicans have stepped up to help each other during the most difficult of times, and we will continue to do so.
We trust in the governor's leadership and the guidance she is receiving from the top medical experts in the state. Stay strong and to stay the course that is protecting New Mexicans. As the governor says: We are all in this together.
