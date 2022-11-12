During the late 1940s and ‘50s, Brooklyn was, as the sign announced when you entered, the “fourth-largest city in the United States” and extremely diverse ethnically and religiously. But whoever you were, whatever your skin color, almost everyone in Brooklyn “bled Dodgers blue.” You lived and died with the “Bums.”
Even though I and my friends didn’t know much about Jackie Robinson’s first years in the majors, we had all heard stories about his breaking the color barrier in baseball and joining Pee Wee Reese, Carl Furillo, Gil Hodges and Duke Snider. And in these stories, Reese, the Dodgers’ captain, was also a hero. Perhaps the greatest story was the one that had the Dodgers playing in Cincinnati, across the river from Reese’s native Kentucky. The fans were extremely tough on Robinson, with the usual death threats and boos. (Imagine a world where death threats are “usual;” hasn’t that been too often the world for Blacks and Jews?) Reese walked over to Robinson and simply put his arm around Jackie’s shoulders.
There are several versions of this story, including that it never really happened. But certainly, this story and myriad others about Reese’s friendship with Robinson, such as playing golf with him in his foursome, demonstrated the fact Reese had welcomed the first Black man in baseball as both a teammate and a friend. More importantly, Reese never made a big deal about it. His simple explanation was: “I was just trying to make the world a little bit better. That’s what you’re supposed to do with your life, isn’t it?”
That kind of simple expression of the highest aspirations of humanity mirrors stories I have heard about some French clergy during the Holocaust. André Trocmé, the Protestant pastor in a French village who was later recognized as one of the Righteous Among the Nations, was asked by the Vichy authorities to identify the local Jews. His simple reply: “We do not know what a Jew is. We only know men.” With his wife, Trocmé and the villagers they served (and led) are thought to have saved thousands of people they thought of only as “neighbors.”
My little part of Brooklyn was mostly middle-class white Jewish liberals, so the most significant thing about Jackie Robinson having joined the team in 1947, when I was still too young to appreciate the significance of that fact, was that we had a Dodger who might actually help us beat the “Damn Yankees.” A few years later, in 1955, they finally did win the World Series. I spent many of my happiest hours walking the 12 blocks down Bedford Avenue to Ebbets Field and watching the team edge closer to the next World Series. I didn’t know then that the world was about to end for all of us Bleacher Bums.
Whether the captain of the “Brooklyn Bums” or the pastor of a small community in rural France, these two men led others to their simple belief that we should treat all people, regardless of skin color or religion, as neighbors whose lives we should try to make better. Now that Kyrie Irving of the Brookly Nets finally has apologized for his antisemitism, I hope I can look forward to him doing the same. As Pee Wee said, “That’s what you’re supposed to do with your life, isn’t it?”
Robert Glick is a retired not-for-profit executive and has lived in Santa Fe since 1991. He has been struggling to forgive the Brooklyn Dodgers since 1957.