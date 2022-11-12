During the late 1940s and ‘50s, Brooklyn was, as the sign announced when you entered, the “fourth-largest city in the United States” and extremely diverse ethnically and religiously. But whoever you were, whatever your skin color, almost everyone in Brooklyn “bled Dodgers blue.” You lived and died with the “Bums.”

Even though I and my friends didn’t know much about Jackie Robinson’s first years in the majors, we had all heard stories about his breaking the color barrier in baseball and joining Pee Wee Reese, Carl Furillo, Gil Hodges and Duke Snider. And in these stories, Reese, the Dodgers’ captain, was also a hero. Perhaps the greatest story was the one that had the Dodgers playing in Cincinnati, across the river from Reese’s native Kentucky. The fans were extremely tough on Robinson, with the usual death threats and boos. (Imagine a world where death threats are “usual;” hasn’t that been too often the world for Blacks and Jews?) Reese walked over to Robinson and simply put his arm around Jackie’s shoulders.

There are several versions of this story, including that it never really happened. But certainly, this story and myriad others about Reese’s friendship with Robinson, such as playing golf with him in his foursome, demonstrated the fact Reese had welcomed the first Black man in baseball as both a teammate and a friend. More importantly, Reese never made a big deal about it. His simple explanation was: “I was just trying to make the world a little bit better. That’s what you’re supposed to do with your life, isn’t it?”

Robert Glick is a retired not-for-profit executive and has lived in Santa Fe since 1991. He has been struggling to forgive the Brooklyn Dodgers since 1957.

Popular in the Community