If our meanest judgments could crumble,
let us sense how rather ridiculous we can be —
righteous, rigid, violently opinionated —
laugh ruefully about it, or at least smile;
feel how lost we can become,
when fear, rage reverberate,
in inner echo chambers, swirling nowhere.
If we tried loving, comforting ourselves,
as we are prickly —
no smiling cheerily for the camera,
tamping down tangled hair —
then perhaps, possibly accepting obnoxious others;
pinching our noses as we proceed,
yet finding it as daunting to fully embrace hidden self,
as that painful other.
Once upon a time, weren’t we all children?
closer to the angels then, when make-believe was real,
and we wrought strange, wrong-headed rules,
fierce in our innocence, unknowing.
Then remember we all emerged, sputtering,
from the same steaming iron cauldron;
we all are reaching, groping toward the same
glimmering vastness, without, within:
which will only unfold when we understand that
everyone stumbles blindly, blunders, suffers;
that we all are sometimes glorious, imperfect, and silly;
that a very young piñón pine, a weathered granite mountain,
a single water droplet on its long way to the sea,
all, all call for tending — attentive, admiring —
as do each of us, everyone.
May we all marvel, shine, and thrive,
may we all stretch forth, join hands,
may we all laugh, give thanks, and sigh.
Anna Katherine lives in Santa Fe.
