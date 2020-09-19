As former hydrologists employed by the city of Santa Fe, we are writing to support the proposal to return a portion of Santa Fe’s effluent to the Rio Grande for return-flow credits. The return-flow pipeline is a critical element in maximizing the region’s future water supply in a more sustainable manner while protecting the ecosystem and cultural heritage of the Rio Grande corridor. The city has paid for San Juan-Chama contract water since 1976 for the sole purpose of meeting the community’s water supply needs.
Under the contract, the 5,230-acre-foot block of San Juan-Chama water owned by the city is released to the Rio Chama and ultimately the Rio Grande, supplying about half of the city’s water demand. Currently, the city’s effluent return-flow rate is 65 percent, which provides the potential of magnifying the San Juan-Chama water by a factor of 2.86.
Thus, the city could potentially divert 14,950 acre-feet of water if a pipeline returns 9,720 acre-feet of high-quality treated effluent to the river. This return-flow-credit concept has been discussed for more than 30 years. Those of us who have been in the trenches at the city have explored other options such as obtaining return-flow credits from effluent discharged down the Santa Fe River or recharging well fields.
Unfortunately, it is most difficult to prove that the effluent discharged down the Santa Fe River returns to the Rio Grande in a timely manner because all the water seeps into the ground before reaching the Rio Grande. The complex flow path created by the geologic layers overlying the city’s well fields, combined with the significant depth to water, limits timely recharge to the aquifer.
While the construction of a return-flow pipeline is expensive, there are many benefits. Maximizing the use of San Juan-Chama water through return-flow credits will:
- Create a more resilient water supply portfolio for the city by allowing the water level in city’s wells to recover when surface water is available for use during drought periods when surface water is not available.
- Reduce stress on the Santa Fe River water designated for Living River flows.
- Enhance the capacity of the city’s water supply system, allowing for the potential to serve existing smaller water systems in the surrounding metropolitan area (that are facing challenges with declining water levels).
- Reduce the stress on the regional aquifer, allowing water levels to recover and increase flows in springs, such as those in the La Cienega area.
- Reduce the need for the city to purchase native Rio Grande water rights, thereby keeping water rights in rural and agricultural areas of the state.
The city’s upcoming public involvement process (in October) is an opportunity for all of us to learn more and express potential concerns.
