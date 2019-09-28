For over 2,000 years, theater actors have presented themselves, literally, in their work. And while most of today’s jobs require online applications, the actor has to get himself physically through the door — and plead his case in person. The process is fraught with perils. Allotted only three to five minutes before an often bleary-eyed director, producer and casting agent, the actor must shine over dozens, if not hundreds of applicants. As a well-known director once told me, he doesn’t seek potential in the first round. Instead, he said, “I look for reasons to eliminate that person.”
To avoid such a fate, on a recent Friday, the junior and senior acting students from the New Mexico School for the Arts trekked from the Railyard to the Santa Fe Scottish Rite Center for a master class with distinguished British actor Julian Sands. Three seniors performed their monologues, critiqued by Julian.
First up, a young man in a red T-shirt launches into a monologue in which his character confronts a man who has killed his pregnant wife in a car crash. Julian stops him. “You didn’t give your name, the piece you’re doing or who wrote it,” he says. An introduction, Julian tells him, is a critical opening to auditions. He turns to the students. “From the moment you stand up, every move you make — your attitude and presence — is noted. Decisions are made before you start acting, before you say the first line.” The young man tries again, moving upstage as he speaks. “Don’t back up,” Julian says. “Keep the focus on the guy you’re talking to. This is not a reflective piece. It should be full on, in your face.” To his audience he adds, “Words and movements are the building blocks of performance, as we try to get to the reality.”
Next up, a girl with long, wild hair performs Salome from a play by Oscar Wilde. As Salome speaks lovingly to the severed head of John the Baptist, the actress, while convincing, roots herself center stage. “You’re playing one of the most famous dancers in history,” Julian tells her. “Choreograph something. The severed head is not going to move.” He pauses. “You have amazing hair. In performance, you could use it. Try tossing it.” He scans the students and adds: “In rehearsal you have the opportunity to embellish, to push things beyond what’s reasonable. You have more freedom now than you will in the professional world.”
She plays the scene again, flicking her hair with dramatic effect. But she doesn’t move much. What Julian is asking of her is difficult. Actors arrive at auditions with their pieces carefully worked out. They are under enormous pressure. To make a sudden, radical physical or emotional change is daunting, yet often requested.
The difficulty of spontaneously amending a specific attack is evident in a final, well-prepared monologue by a senior girl. In the scene, the character does not want her lover to propose because, to her chagrin, he’s turned her from a bitch into a nice person. Marriage means a lifetime of niceness. “Is this a comedy or drama?” Julian asks. “Because most plays are both.” Try again, he suggests, but this time play the venom, the dark, scary side of her character. What he doesn’t tell her is that this will make the monologue funny. She tries again, but her sincere, sweet approach is embedded. She needs more time to turn nasty. But in an actual audition, there isn’t time. The students see what they’re up against.
That night, sponsored by Performance Santa Fe, Julian performed his poetry show: Keats, Shelly, Ghosts and Lovers. He acted with gusto, hurling his whole body into the poems, dazzling the full house. Up in the balcony, the students watched, wide-eyed.
Lise Hilboldt is a British-trained actress who worked in London, New York and Los Angeles in theater, television and film. She moved to Santa Fe in 2004. Her writing has appeared in Marie Claire, Good Housekeeping and Life. In the ’90s, she wrote a monthly column on acting for Los Angeles’ Buzz Magazine.