The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire could be a major wake-up call to New Mexicans that our relationship to our beloved landscape is seriously dysfunctional. Those of us who live above 6,500 feet in elevation live in a fire-prone and fire-adapted landscape that would burn every 15 to 20 years if people didn’t interfere. Yet we have an unhealthy relationship with wildland fire. The current megafire is the price we pay for denying fire as a fundamental element of New Mexico life.
Northern New Mexico has the highest incidence of lightning of any place in the United States. Lightning has been starting fires here for millions of years, and before 1900, such fires would cleanse the forests of debris, stimulate grasslands to greater health and fortify the landscape against high-severity fire.
The U.S. Forest Service arrived in Western states around 1900 and began putting out all the fires they could. Local citizens believed fire suppression would “protect” grazing lands and trees for logging. But forests changed without fire, growing thick and burdened with dead material that barely rots in our dry climate. Far from protecting forests, fire suppression makes them dangerously unhealthy and prone to explosive wildfire.
Fire history research shows fires burned frequently at low intensity often before 1880 in Northern New Mexico. Local people were used to fire. In 1880, when millions of sheep were imported, grass was devastated across the region, and the fires that used to travel through the grass ceased. Fire-suppression efforts worsened the fire deficit, and a powder keg of fuels built up.
In the 1990s, the Forest Service changed and understood the need to have low-intensity fire on the ground, and prescribed fires began all around the West.
More research and experience show that prescribed burning is an excellent remedy for our fire-starved forests. Though the prescribed burn that was partly responsible for the fire’s ignition was very badly timed, in principle, carefully executed prescribed fire is a key answer to our unhealthy forests. Another approach lets large areas burn when lightning starts fires in moderately wet conditions. We need to get our forests back in balance with fire.
We must be honest with ourselves about where we live. Wildfire cannot be avoided. It can be postponed, but doing so only increases its severity and the likelihood it will burn homes. Smoke is unpleasant and fire is frightening to most people. But fire is an unavoidable, unstoppable and completely natural part of our New Mexico life. Humans cannot eliminate it, so we must learn to dance with it.
Coming out of this fire, let’s change our relationship to forests and their fires. Federal and state agencies don’t have the budgets or the personnel to address fuel loading on our vast public forests. Local community-based forestry programs like the Cerro Negro Forest Council near Mora can be trained to put fire on the ground in conjunction with their thinning activities. More councils like this could begin and work with the Forest Service to restore frequent low-intensity fire to the landscape and fortify communities from severe wildfire. In this way, the reality of fire can again be part of our cultures in New Mexico.
Losing a home to fire is one of the worst things that can happen to people. By changing our relationship to wildfire, we can ensure fewer people lose homes in the future. In the meantime, I urge everyone to contribute to the Las Vegas Community Foundation (lvnmcf.com) to get relief to our neighbors who lost homes in the current wildfire.