On May 12, New Mexico State University honored former Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen with an honorary doctorate.

“Mary Katherine, you need to pay for your space” is how Mary Kay’s mother instructed her daughter to live her life. As a race car driver, a horse woman who wanted to be circus rider, a business owner, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and public servant, Mary Kay gave back to her community as instructed.

Throughout her years of public service, Papen has been a tireless champion for New Mexicans by listening and advocating for all those in need. She could be counted on to sponsor legislation to improve the lives of those with mental illness, domestic violence, educational reform, access to care, access to education, protecting the environment and embracing any opportunity that called for improving New Mexico.

Patricia “Patsy” Romero is the President/CEO of Santa Maria El Mirador and lives in Santa Fe. She has spent over 30 years advocating and supporting mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability services.