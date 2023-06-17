On May 12, New Mexico State University honored former Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen with an honorary doctorate.
“Mary Katherine, you need to pay for your space” is how Mary Kay’s mother instructed her daughter to live her life. As a race car driver, a horse woman who wanted to be circus rider, a business owner, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and public servant, Mary Kay gave back to her community as instructed.
Throughout her years of public service, Papen has been a tireless champion for New Mexicans by listening and advocating for all those in need. She could be counted on to sponsor legislation to improve the lives of those with mental illness, domestic violence, educational reform, access to care, access to education, protecting the environment and embracing any opportunity that called for improving New Mexico.
She was respected during her legislative career for her bipartisan support, listening to all sides of an issue and working respectfully with her colleagues to get things done.
Only the second woman to hold the office of Senate president pro tem in New Mexico’s history, she supported mental health issues through numerous legislation. She also advocated for adults and children with developmental disabilities; victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; and fought to reduce health care disparities for minority and rural communities.
She sponsored legislation to provide funding for the Special Olympics; school-based behavioral health programs; autism research, testing, training and intervention programs; youth suicide prevention, bullying and substance abuse programs; community-based rural behavioral health services; and child care services for homeless children.
She sponsored Katie’s Law, which led to many states mandating the collection of DNA samples for sex offenders and succeeded in passing legislation that enlarged the time that victims of childhood sexual abuse had to bring claims against their abusers.
Supporting the development of the state’s health care workforce was a frequent subject of bills she sponsored, in particular NMSU’s nursing and psychiatric mental health nursing program. She also proposed funding for medical students attending New Mexico post-secondary institutions who promised to remain in New Mexico to practice medicine.
In 2019, she was successful in passing the Safe Harbor for Nurses Act that protects a nurse from retaliation by the nurse’s employer if the nurse, in good faith, rejects an assignment under certain circumstances. She is most proud of her legislation to allow prescription authority for psychologist and funding for the opening of the Autism diagnostic center at New Mexico State.
Papen was, if nothing else, patient when it came to the legislative process, and she took the long view. If one of her bills didn’t pass the first time around, she persisted in subsequent legislative sessions until it did.
Her term in office did not end her community advocacy; today she is the chair of the Colonias Infrastructure Board and serves as a director on the Board of Santa Maria El Mirador. In short, New Mexico has been honored with a trusted and powerful voice who has done what her mother encouraged her to do: paying for her space by advocating for vulnerable New Mexicans, their families and communities.
We are fortunate to have her serving on our board of directors.
Patricia “Patsy” Romero is the President/CEO of Santa Maria El Mirador and lives in Santa Fe. She has spent over 30 years advocating and supporting mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability services.