I am running primarily because I am qualified. In contrast to past mayoral candidates, I have a degree in environmental engineering and a background in project management and economic analysis. I not only follow science, but I know how to implement it. I also represent the voice of many Gen Xers and millennials who want governance not rooted in nepotism or cronyism. I represent hard work, education and the celebration of cultures.
The worldview, cultural diversity and history of New Mexico do not need to be explained to me because I have the experience of growing up and raising my children in New Mexico where respect for others is paramount, and the only means by which we can move forward here in Santa Fe.
I am running for mayor to ensure Santa Fe “sparkles” again and to provide a cultural healing as well as a movement forward to an economically sound, vibrant and welcoming community to one another. My skills as an environmental engineering professional coincide with managing a city’s water resources, wastewater management and transportation engineering to increase the quality of life and create a safe environment. I am running because we can do better. Taxpayers deserve to know where their money is going and that the highest priority areas are addressed such as safety. Safety consists of three areas: safety in your health, finances and person.
My main priority would be to deliver our unresolved audit so we know where taxpayer money is going and to allocate financial resources to a priority city list to provide for the greatest benefit to the quality of life for all Santa Fe residents. I advocate for all voices to have a seat at the table and would govern with a democratic republic mindset where we take into account minority voices. I seek to be a servant leader and representative of the vast, diverse Santa Fe community. I am highly educated and well-versed in negotiating and promoting cultural diversity and respect.
My overarching principles are transparency, accountability, honesty and follow-through. I am about action and making sure there is not just talk but that there are accountable steps followed for a desired outcome. Absentee ballot applications can now be applied for online or by calling the New Mexico secretary of state. Muchas gracias in considering me in your vote rankings! Vote Alexis Martinez Johnson in position one or two.
