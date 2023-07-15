Managing water as climate change dries our rivers and watersheds isn’t easy. Scientists have projected enormous reductions in flows in the Rio Grande, resulting in losses up to 25% in the next 50 years, as the planet heats. And the temptation to promise an easy fix, like putting water from the Rio Grande into an adjacent artificial channel (the Low Flow Conveyance Channel) or lining the river with levees, must be very alluring.

There are even periodic suggestions that the riparian vegetation along the river should be removed, an approach the state unsuccessfully pursued long ago on the Pecos River. All of these expensive engineering fixes damage the functioning of the river, with consequences to people and its ecology.

The man-made Low Flow Conveyance Channel was the product of 1950s-era water engineering. It was built to replace about 60 miles of the river with a channel that would speed water from San Acacia to Elephant Butte Reservoir. Its construction resulted in a channel that is lower than the river and a restricted floodplain that now sits above that delivery channel. The channel is now clogged with sediment. The channel draws water from the river because the river is perched above it.

Denise Fort is a former member of the Water, Science and Technology Board of the National Academies, chair of the Western Water Policy Review Advisory Commission and professor emerita at the University of New Mexico School of Law.

