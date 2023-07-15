Managing water as climate change dries our rivers and watersheds isn’t easy. Scientists have projected enormous reductions in flows in the Rio Grande, resulting in losses up to 25% in the next 50 years, as the planet heats. And the temptation to promise an easy fix, like putting water from the Rio Grande into an adjacent artificial channel (the Low Flow Conveyance Channel) or lining the river with levees, must be very alluring.
There are even periodic suggestions that the riparian vegetation along the river should be removed, an approach the state unsuccessfully pursued long ago on the Pecos River. All of these expensive engineering fixes damage the functioning of the river, with consequences to people and its ecology.
The man-made Low Flow Conveyance Channel was the product of 1950s-era water engineering. It was built to replace about 60 miles of the river with a channel that would speed water from San Acacia to Elephant Butte Reservoir. Its construction resulted in a channel that is lower than the river and a restricted floodplain that now sits above that delivery channel. The channel is now clogged with sediment. The channel draws water from the river because the river is perched above it.
The river is far from healthy, but in the stretch where these engineering solutions are proposed, it supports a complex ecosystem with abundant birds and other wildlife, as well as preserves endangered species. The river delivers water downstream, with the mostly private lands along the river serving as the relief valve for the surrounding communities when flooding occurs. Using undeveloped floodplains that receive and then release floodwaters is used on rivers around the world rather than building levees — a time-honored form of natural infrastructure.
Many of us would like the state agencies to cooperate in restoring a functioning river system, trying to reclaim some of what was lost when the Low Flow Conveyance Channel was created. We don’t want to see further ecological damage to the river by taking water out of the river and putting it into an artificial channel. Holding the channel out as an alternative to managing water diversions is disingenuous, not only because of the sediment loads that led it to be abandoned, but given the costs of operations, uncertainty about the actual increase in deliveries to Elephant Butte and the effect on federally listed Endangered Species.
If engineering solutions are limited, how will the state meet the competing demands of cities, industries, irrigators and Texas? The agricultural operations of the state are indeed being examined. Agriculture is estimated to use about 80% of the water that is diverted from rivers and groundwater, with most of that water going to alfalfa, which then is fed to dairy cattle and then shipped out of state in the form of milk products.
Because of the volume of water used to grow crops in the desert, irrigators across the west are being offered money to refrain from irrigating. These payments are controversial among some New Mexico legislators and certainly leave the question of how many years they will need to be appropriated; there’s nothing about climate change that is temporary or cyclical, unlike “drought.”
The water agencies must know, and legislators should know, that shrinking water supplies will eventually reduce the size of agricultural operations in the state, with the concept of “right-sizing” agriculture becoming common. Can we afford to continue yearly payments, or will lands need to be voluntarily repurposed for other uses? How will that work? Should the state instead use its legal authority to reduce deliveries to meet its compact obligations?
What should the state do about those who are affected by our warming, drying climate? As we look at other states and countries, we can see there are multiple approaches that must be explored, with the full participation of the affected people.
Working with nature instead of against it must inform any alternative. And we must be careful not to let the brunt of climate change be borne by those who are least able to escape its effects. Rather than rushing to build levees, reactivate the Low Flow channel and build other destructive infrastructure for an overallocated system, we need to work with the irrigators and farming communities who are in a difficult time of transition.
Agriculture is valued in New Mexico, and there is broad support for finding positive solutions. I don’t envy legislators or agency heads the responsibility of managing this transition and send them courage for their difficult work in the years ahead.
Denise Fort is a former member of the Water, Science and Technology Board of the National Academies, chair of the Western Water Policy Review Advisory Commission and professor emerita at the University of New Mexico School of Law.