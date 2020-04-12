We can all use a laugh. Charmay Allred was quick at providing that, and so much more.
It was inevitable. Every meeting. I would call the board meeting to order, check the quorum and then ask board members to briefly speak about positive things that had ensued since the last meeting. Uplifting business, to be sure, but just the start of a serious session about fundraising.
Then, up would go a hand, demanding attention and recognition. “Please Mr. Chair, Motion to Adjourn.” Three minutes into the meeting! That was the demure Ms. Allred signaling an end to an already-too-long meeting.
But, when it came to her dedication to the students and their scholarship programs at the Institute of American Indian Arts, she was very serious. While meetings were not her thing, her support in generating funds for scholarships and other college initiatives never wavered in her nine years on the board.
Because of her efforts, students who might not otherwise have gone to college were granted scholarships and the innumerable possibilities that a degree offers. She made that happen.
She not only gave freely of her time in fundraising activities, but she also was a generous donor to the school and its students. What more could one ask of a capable volunteer like Charmay?
Board meetings will certainly not be the same now. And her insightful recommendations and kind countenance will be deeply missed. There are not many who can care and give as much as she did — and who can keep meetings to three minutes!
