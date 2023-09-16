To understand why students drop out of high school, researchers funded by the Gates Foundation hit upon a novel idea several years ago: Why not just ask the dropouts?

So they did. Nearly half (47%) of the respondents reported dropping out because they were bored. Their top suggestion to help students stay: Make school more engaging and enhance the connection between classroom and work. In other words, make the curriculum relevant.

Given New Mexico’s graduation rate is more than 10% below the national average and that 40% of our students miss more than 10% of school days, it would be wise to listen and provide students with opportunities to learn real-world skills.

Mandi Torrez is Think New Mexico’s education reform director and New Mexico’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.

