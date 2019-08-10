On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18, the 98th annual Indian Market will take place downtown on the Plaza in Santa Fe.
The city will be filled with love and respect for the Native people who once lived in the area known as O’gah Po’oge in Tewa. This is the one weekend a year during which Native people are honored, provided they can create and produce art for the consumer market. Indian Market brings over 100,000 visitors to Santa Fe. It generates an estimated $100 million in revenue to the state of New Mexico and the city of Santa Fe.
The love fest that is Indian Market will be quickly followed by another mainstay Santa Fe event — Fiesta de Santa Fe, which I believe marks the genocide of the Pueblo people by the Spanish conquistadors. Ironically, the two events were once celebrated at the same time.
In 1922, the “Indian Fair” was created by the Museum of New Mexico as part of the Santa Fe Fiesta celebration. Edgar Lee Hewett, the great grave robber, had revived the defunct Fiesta celebration to encourage tourism in Santa Fe and promote his exhibitions of stolen art and artifacts.
Also ironically, 1922 was the year that the Bursum Bill (named after U.S. Sen. Holm Olaf Bursum of New Mexico) was proposed in the U.S. Senate. The proposed bill sought to legitimize land claims of non-Indians who had been illegally squatting on Pueblo lands. It also would give water rights and jurisdiction to the state court system, where Pueblo people, with little access to legal representation, would be at a considerable disadvantage.
The relationship of these two events cannot be overstated. Native people are welcomed onto land that was stolen from us, into a city that I believe celebrates our destruction, only in order to sell our wares and generate income for the very people who stole our land and celebrate our destruction.
The booths on Palace Avenue, in front of the Palace of the Governors, are erected on the exact location where our ancestors were once executed for practicing our traditional lifeways. This is also not a coincidence. The very presence of a settler colonial state supports and promotes this erasure. We are only allowed visibility for what we can produce and sell.
The architecture of Santa Fe, the historic district with all of its rules and regulations, draws on traditional Pueblo building styles and techniques. The Native aesthetic is everywhere, from the many galleries that surround the Plaza, to the food, music and clothing that is sold on every corner. And yet the reminders of conflict are present as well.
From the ever-popular Cross of the Martyrs trail that leads pilgrims to a huge white cross that commemorates the deaths of Catholic priests during the Pueblo Revolt but says nothing of the Native women and children who were sold into slavery by the church; to the statues of Dons Diego de Vargas and Pedro de Peralta; to the murals inside the Lensic Performing Arts Center; to the obelisk in the center of the Plaza, which once also celebrated the martyrs who were killed by “savage” Indians — these are all markers of the past.
And when Native activists and our allies gathered on the Plaza to protest the Entrada, the glorification of the return of Spanish settlers that led to more deaths of Pueblo people, we were met with an overwhelming militarized police presence. Our women and youth were terrorized for peacefully protesting. We gathered, peacefully, on the Plaza, calling for justice. And both our voices and our actions were erased from history.
Now, Santa Fe will be celebrating those same people on Aug. 17 and 18. Some of us don’t make art. We make history.
Elena Ortiz is a member of Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo who has lived in Santa Fe most of her life. She is the chairwoman of the Freedom Council of The Red Nation — Santa Fe.