Ever wonder what you can do to make Santa Fe better? The short answer is to get involved. There are many ways to do this: voting, attending City Council meetings, serving on a city committee, picking up trash on your street, just to mention a few options.
One option that many people do not often consider is to report problems you see. This can involve calling or emailing the city. But what if you do not know which department to call or which email to use? What if you don’t like writing emails or talking on the telephone?
Fortunately, the city of Santa Fe offers a great system for reporting problems online. On its website, the city of Santa Fe has a Report and Request section. Here you can report a wide variety of problems. These include such things as graffiti, potholes, overflowing trash cans at a park, barking dogs, weeds and many more. Almost any problem in the city can be described on the interactive questionnaire. There is even a map where you can pinpoint the location of the problem. You can also upload photos.
Once you have completed the short questionnaire, marked the map, uploaded photo(s) if available, someone at the city will review your concern. Within a few days you will likely receive an email indicating that a work order has been generated. Occasionally, you may receive a different kind of response. For instance, when I reported a motorcycle riding on an urban trail, I received an email advising me to report such infractions to the police using a nonemergency number, 505-428-3710.
Once the work order is generated, you can expect the city will soon be taking care of the problem. Unfortunately, given recent budget difficulties and staffing cuts, an actual resolution sometimes may take weeks or even months. But some problems, like graffiti, are usually resolved in a matter of a few days.
You can track the status of your work order using the Constituent Report Manager Public Dashboard link found on the Report and Request page. Here you will find a summary of all the recent work orders generated by public requests. For instance, as I write this, there have been 473 work orders generated in the last 60 days. According to the dashboard, 75 percent of these problems have been resolved. A color-coded map shows the location of reported problems across the city. You can use this page to verify your work order is in process. You can also see a summary of problems that have recently been reported in your neighborhood.
While the Report and Request system has a lovely web interface, the back-end process leaves something to be desired. For instance, the confirmation email you receive may show a work-order number but no summary of the problem you reported. This can cause confusion if you have recently made several reports. Another problem is that the work order created from your report may not include all the information you provided. For instance, it may not include your photos or your map location. In this case, you may get a phone call from, say, a member of the graffiti team, asking for more details. It is always a good idea to include the address of the problem or at least a detailed written description of the location. Street names and cross-streets are a big help.
The residents of Santa Fe are the eyes and ears of the city of Santa Fe. To borrow a phrase often used by the Department of Homeland Security, “If you see something, say something.”
