The appalling wildfires burning many of Northern New Mexico’s last best places are hard to accept and harder to understand. Especially when a prescribed fire ignited on purpose by Forest Service officers escaped project control lines and is burning from Las Vegas through Mora and headed for Taos. The Pecos Wilderness is utterly changed.
Hermits Peak wildfire began as Las Dispensas prescribed fire in winds predicted to gust to 25 mph with relative humidity from 9 percent to 13 percent. High winds. Low humidity. A recipe for disaster and quite predictable, especially since it has happened before. Officials lit it, and now the fire is a monster.
A previous incident in May 2000 reminds us how prescribed burns can run wild — the fire lit at Bandelier National Monument became the Cerro Grande Fire, roaring into Los Alamos city limits at Trinity Drive. The government, to its great credit, took responsibility for the damage, and the federal government was allowed to help everyone damaged by the fire to rebuild and recover 100 percent. Hundreds of homes were burned.
What’s good for Los Alamos is good for Mora and Guadalupita and so many other tiny communities in the path of this disaster. Environmental justice demands that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal agencies do for Northern New Mexicans what it did for Los Alamos: Speedily act to make people whole. It would be more than troubling if those in Los Alamos were treated differently than the children of the first peoples and Hispanics who have lived in Northern New Mexico for generations. Rumor is our elected officials are already working on this. The alternatives available to claim damages are very difficult.
Firefighters have vast discretion to take all kinds of actions, including to do patently stupid stuff. If they followed the letter of their nondiscretionary prescribed burn plans down to the tiniest minutiae, they are probably not open to civil damages, either personally or at the agency level. If their equipment was improperly staffed, if they used the wrong fuel model or if they ignored National Weather Service data, they have no discretionary function exception and can be sued.
This same scenario played out in South Dakota in 2012 in Eric and Laurie Casper v. United States. There, a Forest Service-prescribed fire damaged several ranchers. They sued and won badly needed cash settlements. New Mexicans need to see the Las Dispensas prescribed burn plans now. They are public records available under the Freedom of Information Act and are neither secret nor exempt. Injured parties can file tort claims under the Federal Tort Claims Act. People have two years following the date of the damage to land, person and/or property to file a Standard Form 95 detailing damages. Competent tort lawyers can fill in the details. Attorneys often take these cases on contingency.
Another approach is to sue the Forest Service under the Tucker Act, which covers inverse condemnation. When officers of the United States seize your property while achieving some public purpose, they must compensate you for your losses. By igniting prescribed fires to manage public forests, the Forest Service used your property by burning it to achieve their purposes. You have six years following the fire to file under the Tucker Act. This is an expensive undertaking, but the government must pay attorney fees and expert fees when they lose.
The last remedy is to accept what paltry help FEMA and other local, state and federal entities can provide, and then build back as best you can with what you have. FEMA can and must rehabilitate victims to a condition the day before the fire.
It’s time to call your congressional leaders and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and demand you be made whole. It’s equitable. It’s fair. It’s justice.