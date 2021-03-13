Over the past weeks, I have been participating in the legislative session virtually via Zoom, as have many of my fellow New Mexicans.
To a large extent, the Legislature has done a good job of enabling such access as we all try to grapple with the pandemic, and it has built a good model for future public participation. I have participated in hearings in a number of committees on both the House side and the Senate side.
My observation is that the best opportunities for public participation have been on the House side. For any given bill, the committees have generally 1) allowed the sponsor to present the bill, 2) asked expert witnesses to elaborate and to answer questions from the committee, 3) polled the virtual audience, and 4) allowed public comment from both bill proponents and opponents, with each commenter allowed about one minute to make their points. This is an excellent process and allows participation by the public from around the state.
The process seems a bit different on the Senate side, where a commenter is usually required to “register” the day before. Presumably each committee chair is given some autonomy as to how exactly to run their respective committees. Still, the process seemed to work well enough until I watched a hearing for Senate Bill 86 in Senate Judiciary. SB 86 was designed to regulate spills of toxic wastewater from the oil and gas industry.
Committee chairman Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, outlined a rather different procedure that day. The bill sponsor, Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Bernalillo, and her witnesses were given a strict time limit to present the bill. Then in a procedure I haven’t seen in other committees, the bill opponents (oil and gas interests) were given equal time as the bill sponsor to present their arguments as to why the bill should not pass. Unless you count these paid lobbyists as “the public,” there was no opportunity for public comment.
Instead, Cervantes simply read aloud names of people who had signed up to speak as “supporters.” Notably, one of these supporters was Penny Aucoin, whose farm in the Carlsbad area was drenched with oily wastewater from a pipeline break, a spill so toxic it necessitated the destruction of a number of farm animals and the family dog.
By not allowing public supporters to testify while allowing paid oil and gas lobbyists to do so, Cervantes did a big disservice to the public and to supporters of the bill, and indeed to good legislative process. It was no surprise when the bill did not pass the committee.
I encourage Cervantes and all other committee chairs to rededicate themselves to an open and transparent process that invites public participation, as many committees are already doing.
