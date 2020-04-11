Thursday is National Healthcare Decisions Day, established to inspire, educate and empower the public and providers about the importance of advance care planning — all to encourage patients to express their wishes regarding health care, to appoint a trusted decision-maker to represent them if need be, and for providers and facilities to respect those wishes.
In the midst of our current COVID-19 pandemic, these issues of making clear health care decisions have never been more important.
Now that some hospitals are at or near full capacity and this serious, life-threatening virus can overtake us rapidly, it is more important than ever that each of us is clear about our preferences for aggressive treatment and/or end-of-life care.
Advance directives are the legal mechanism to give clear guidance to health care providers about our choices for treatment and/or when we might opt for comfort care to have a more peaceful death.
To assist in this task, there are some excellent websites that are worth exploring. For New Mexico-specific advance directive forms and excellent guidance from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, go to nhpco.org/wp-content/uploads/NewMexico.pdf.
In New Mexico, advance directives do not need to be signed by a physician or notarized, they just need to be completed and signed. Copies should be shared with one’s appointed health care decision-maker, primary health care provider and perhaps with family members, clergy, etc.
For user-friendly suggestions about how to assess your values and discuss these sensitive issues with loved ones, The Conversation Project website at theconversationproject.org is an excellent choice.
This site has just recently added some resources specific to the COVID-19 virus. It is clearly presenting a deadly threat to all of us, but particularly frail seniors and those with serious underlying medical conditions.
An additional important form for those with serious conditions can be found at the New Mexico Medical Orders for Scope of Treatment (NMMOST) website, nmmost.org/index.php.
This form is recognized throughout New Mexico as an out-of-hospital medical order. The MOST, which is meant to be discussed with and signed by one’s medical provider, allows for choices about whether emergency personnel or other providers should do CPR, initiate certain care, transport to the hospital if the patient is unconscious, or just provide comfort care and allow for a natural death. Think these issues through ahead of time, but know that you can always change your mind.
It is important to be clear that there are no right or wrong answers to these health care decisions. These are all personal decisions. Some will choose to fight for every last breath with the hope they can continue to live. Others may opt for comfort care to perhaps remain at home and have the opportunity to say their goodbyes.
So please, take some time during this unanticipated, pandemic-driven timeout to think about these issues, complete or review your advance directives, and have “the conversation” with loved ones. These are our choices to make and there has never been a better time to do it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.