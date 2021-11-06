Drive up Canyon Road in the spring or take a walk through the bosque in the autumn, and you will see it clearly displayed in the quaking leaves of cottonwood trees — water is life. Water is what enables us to survive and thrive in this otherwise dry landscape which inspired O’Keeffe and continues to inspire Santa Fe’s active community and culture today.
Up to 40 percent of Santa Fe’s water comes from the forests and mountains rising above the city — its municipal watershed. The watershed captures rain and snow, filters the water and funnels it down into the Santa Fe River. The river water is stored in McClure and Nichols reservoirs just east of downtown to supply the homes and businesses of more than 87,000 people in the greater Santa Fe area. The watershed is essential to our way of life.
The watershed is also at risk. A 2018 collaborative analysis found that 81 percent of the watershed, with its natural beauty and recreation opportunities, is at risk of burning in a high-severity wildfire under typical summer fire conditions. Trees growing more densely than ever before, crowded beyond historical norms and what the land can support, compete for resources and become water- and nutrient-stressed. This stress makes them vulnerable to the next pest outbreak, drought or wildfire.
Low-severity wildfires that once naturally reduced the number of trees growing in the forest have been suppressed for over a century. As a result, our overstocked forests are past the point that they can self-repair. Without natural thinning by beneficial fire or treatments that mimic it, or both, large tracts of forest are more likely to experience widespread die-off.
A high-severity wildfire in the watershed, fueled by stressed trees and brush, could scorch the soil, creating a hard mineral crust that no longer absorbs water from rain and snow. This soil is inhospitable for trees and other plants. Rather than cleaning our drinking water as it runs into the Santa Fe River, this charred soil would deposit silt, ash and large debris into the drainage. The risks posed to our source of water vary from tree mortality to wildfire to dirty reservoirs filled with ash to post-fire flooding and debris flows.
We can take action to increase the resiliency of our forests. We can take steps to protect the water, which gives life. Treatments such as those proposed in the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project restore forests to healthier densities, reduce competition for resources and reinvigorate the soils through the nutrient cycling that happens during a low-severity prescribed burn. Treatments reduce the chance of spread of high-severity wildfire while providing a safe space from which firefighters can contain a blaze. Treatments aim to preserve and increase the diversity of wildlife habitat, such as through conservation of old and large trees. Most important, these treatments protect our water by making the forest as healthy and prepared for the challenges of climate change as possible.
Wildfire is a natural part of our landscape; we cannot and should not prevent all fires. We should, however, take action to ensure fire will be containable and beneficial. We can restore the natural function of low-severity wildfire as nature’s housekeeper while creating habitat for wildlife and wild plants, preserving our rivers and streams, and keeping the forest beautiful as it inspires generations to come.
Our forests can be a partner in surviving the climate crisis, but we must help them adapt to the warming world. The forests and the water make our lives here possible. Become a true advocate for the forest: Visit santafefireshed.org/source-water to learn more.
