I believe Election Day should be a national holiday, thus getting teenagers and adults alike excited about voting.
Like many young people, I first became interested in politics in 2016 (in which only about 61 percent of eligible voters voted). I was 12 and surrounded by election talk. I didn’t know much, besides what I’d seen on my grandma’s favored news program. But I knew about the shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., woke up to those notifications, didn’t leave the house without panicking about AR-15s for weeks. I knew some of the phrases the Republican nominee was famous for saying. They floated around the older girls’ lunch tables (I went to an all-girls school) in hushed whispers — 14-year-olds using language I could not entirely believe.
As the election crept closer, I became politics-obsessed. My grandma and I sat down and did the math to find out when I would be able to vote. (I’m still counting down to the 2022 midterms!) I went with my dad when he voted, and every year after that; stuck my own “I voted” sticker on my dresser so I could save it. Now, as a still-politics-obsessed teenager, I am advocating for Election Day to be a national holiday.
Recently, the word “vote” has been all over social media. Even I have been reposting voting encouragement, and most of my followers are not yet adults. It’s a weird sort of generation-wide hype. I’m no longer the only one counting down the days. After years of being told we were too young to have significant opinions, Gen Z is ready to be heard. We’ve added political figures to our stan lists and rally-related pranks to our TikToks. We’ve come to idolize being aware of current events, especially those related to politics.
Over 15 million Americans have turned 18 since the 2016 election. This means 15 million more people are eligible to vote in the coming election. Making Election Day a national holiday would ensure young voters would be prepared for and exuberant about voting. It would guarantee students and working people to have the opportunity to vote without fear of missing school or work. (While some public school systems recognize Election Day as a day off, this doesn’t necessarily mean every New Mexican has the ability to go vote.) It would also encourage elected officials to make it easier for people to vote by offering free rides, etc. Voting would be more discussed in school, the way we discuss other holidays.
By making Election Day a national holiday, first-time voters would be motivated to advocate for what’s important to them. The 2020 election has been cited as one of the most important elections in American history. Everyone’s vote matters. If we all counted down the days until we could vote, future generations would be even more excited about using their voices for change — as they should be.
