Kudos to Mayor Alan Webber for courageously trying to solve the loud muffler-noise pollution problem in Santa Fe. It is in fact, bottom line, a serious public health problem, and it has been going on for many years.
And there are laws: city, state and national laws against the noise bullies. Even a national statute of the United States supporting city ordinances, The Noise Pollution and Abatement Act of 1972, a federal program “regulating noise pollution with the intent of protecting human health and minimizing annoyance of noise to the general public.”
Going back to the 1990s, my gallery on West San Francisco Street was plagued every day by the cowardly noise bullies, infiltrating like an aggressive virus into the consciousness of hundreds of people up and down the street, many of them visitors enjoying shopping and welcoming the ambience of Santa Fe for the first time.
If only the wretches could be arrested, I thought, and stand shamed in the Plaza and be pilloried with rotten tomatoes and eggs. That didn’t happen, and they’re still here.
At this point, it seems almost historic to consider the problem, which appears to be a never-ending mindless tradition, a rite of passage that begins with teenagers seeking self-esteem and continues into arrested development adulthood (“Hey look at me, I make the most noise”). If anyone complains, you’re looking for trouble.
The noise bullies roaring insanely around town do not have permission to shatter our peace of mind like a broken window and then be free to move on like thieves in the night, which in a sense they are. They do not have permission to create a public health scourge for the citizens of Santa Fe, and that is exactly what they are doing.
Those citizens whose lives and health are seriously affected by the noise bullies include: pregnant women; babies; old folks; veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder; sick people in recovery; domestic animals; thinking people; people sleeping; people just talking to each other; people taking a peaceful walk; people with nervous conditions; people at their wits end; people with mild or severe depression; people who suffer from anxiety — I could go on. Anyone you know?
Hundreds of times, from morning into the night, the noise bullies negatively affect the lives of thousands of citizens trying to live and enjoy a peaceful life, thousands of people seeking personal sanctuary in a chaotic world. The noise bullies personify chaos, and interject it, devil may care, like terrorists shooting arrows of noise into the brains of anyone around, from babies to grandmothers trying to sing lullabies to them.
So, now that the problem is fairly stated and its consequences to the populace offered as evidence, what can be done? Short of vigilante actions, a few solutions come to mind:
- New law: Mandatory state and/or city inspection of all vehicles, requiring loud modified mufflers to be dismantled or removed, and replaced with standard mufflers. Driver’s license placed on temporary suspension until new muffler is installed. City/state could supply and install mufflers at cost.
- A special police unit to drive around the city with windows open in order to track loud cars and ticket them $100 for “disturbing the peace and endangering public health.” Arrest warrant to be in effect until ticket is paid and new standard muffler installed.
- City to offer free standard mufflers for turn in of modified mufflers and signing of non-noise affirmation with penalty of one month jail time for breaking affirmation. This innovative idea could make the national news and put Santa Fe at the top of “most livable cities.”
Public shame: Create “wanted posters” with name and anonymous photo: “Wanted! Noise bullies for disturbing the peace, noise pollution and endangering public health. Citizens reporting license number and other details of violators receive commendation letter from mayor of Santa Fe and governor of New Mexico. Police to follow up on tips.” Published as a public service every week in
- The
- New Mexican.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.