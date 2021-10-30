A letter to Sen. Ben Ray Luján: Most of the workers assisting my wife and me in remodeling our home are originally from Chihuahua and Durango, Mexico. They are in the process of becoming American citizens. Some already have become citizens.
To a person, they resent the border policy being supported by you and your party. When shown Afghan refugees being placed in hotels in Scottsdale, Ariz., and given free hot meals, they are in disbelief. They watch the news and talk to friends and hear about people flooding the border and then being sent to hotels. They also see the growing homeless problem in Santa Fe and our state, and don’t understand why we are not first addressing the needs of these people.
As I previously mentioned, these folks have worked hard to become American citizens. They don’t understand why refugees, including the flood at the border, are given different treatment.
Also, they must register to vote and show proof of citizenship before voting. Sen. Luján, your party and leadership mandates wearing of masks and, in many cases, proof of identity and vaccination before entering public establishments. Yet, people are allowed to stream across the border, likely without masks, identification or proof of vaccination. This makes no sense.
I don’t fault these folks for coming to America for a better life. I do fault you and your colleagues for allowing this to happen. Lawlessness is the result.
Perhaps these refugees will allow your leadership and party to reelect you and others in perpetuity as the majority party. In the process, the country will be ruined and bankrupted.
Please, in the name of reason and fairness to existing New Mexicans, reconsider your support of these ill-advised policies espousing what I see as open borders and lack of identification for voting in elections. Otherwise, I fear our great state and nation are doomed for financial failure and disaster.
In summary, be a statesman and not a politician. Do the right thing, even when many in your party will despise you for changing your position. In the long run, you will gain their respect and the respect of others by supporting what is true and what is correct.
P.S.: My presumption is that your party’s pursuit of these policies are losing propositions. Look at President Joe Biden’s approval ratings for an idea of what most Americans think.
