You have to give Paul Gessing points for creativity (“Heinrich’s coming for your stove and gas heater,” My View, July 25). It takes enormous confidence in how much you can stretch the truth to turn a voluntary rebate program that lowers your monthly utility bill, improves your family’s indoor air quality and puts local plumbers and electricians to work into a doomsday scenario.
If the climate crisis weren’t so dire, Gessing’s hyperbole might be funny. It represents the lengths to which dark money organizations like the Rio Grande Foundation will go so that their donors can squeeze a few more dollars of profit out of obsolete technologies that caused the climate crisis in the first place.
Most New Mexicans realize the risk an overheated climate poses to everything we hold dear. From smoke-choked skies, to empty reservoirs, to biblical floods when it finally does rain, it’s hard to miss. It’s such a large problem, often it feels like you can’t make a difference. But you can.
As someone who spent years studying engineering, I learned to break problems down into manageable pieces. When you do that with energy, you realize nearly 40 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions (read pollution) come from a handful of decisions that each of us make around the kitchen table when you buy a new furnace, water heater, car or stove. Thirty years ago, the most efficient device in nearly all of these cases was a high-efficiency fossil fuel device.
Today, there are dramatically better electric alternatives. In addition to being more efficient, we have learned that burning fossil fuels like “natural” gas or home heating oil in our homes is really bad for indoor air quality. Even if you have properly vented appliances, which in reality many of our homes don’t even have a hood for their gas range, the impacts can be quite severe. That is especially true if you have a family member with asthma or other respiratory conditions.
Let me give you just one example. I just replaced a gas hot water heater in my house in Albuquerque. My new hot water heater is nothing like the gas one it replaced and nothing like the electric water heater I had growing up. Instead of heating up a resistance coil, this water heater uses an electric heat pump. Rather than directly heating the water, it actually moves heat from the air, concentrates it and dumps that heat into the water. So instead of spending $200-$500 per year for all those showers my teenagers take, I’ll be spending on the order of $150.
There is a catch. The upfront cost of this better technology is a few hundred dollars more, and that’s exactly why I have legislation to create a point-of-sale rebate for these types of appliances. So that any New Mexican who wants to do the right thing for the climate (and their wallet) will save money on day one.
In addition, in New Mexico we are cleaning up the electricity that goes onto the grid in the first place. Which means when you go with high-efficiency electric solutions, you are putting us on the path to a zero-emission economy, making your home’s air safer and supporting the plumbers and electricians who install these devices.
In Congress, my colleagues often wring their hands about how we can’t solve the climate crisis because we haven’t solved every hard-to-decarbonize problem. That misses the point. We have the solution in hand to decarbonize 80 percent of the economy. Let’s implement those solutions while we continue to find better and cheaper solutions to address that last 20 percent.
The electrification of our homes and businesses is one of those 80 percent solutions we can start on today.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Heinrich thinks Gessing was blowing smoke? My God, his reply is pompous. First of all, Martin, natural gas IS natural. Leave out the snide air quotes. Secondly, I don't recall properly installed gas stoves and furnaces being called out as dangerous to one's life and health. Gas kitchen appliances and heating systems are in use all over the country without people being carried out on gurneys. Our gas driven systems did not come with a warning label that it created a toxic home environment. Did anyone else's?
I agree though that electric heat pumps are indeed a good idea in terms of making thermodynamics work greatly in one's favor but work best in milder climates, are not cheap (subsidies mean someone is paying for them even if you are not) and are less efficient as winter temperatures plummet. In more extreme climates, many of them need backup although the technology is improving--folks should in fact read up on them. Finally, Paul quite honestly pointed out that natural gas is a carbon emitter but far less of one, and far cleaner, than coal. Methane puts out two water molecules per carbon dioxide rather than burning pure carbon, which is coal. Not to mention, coal is filthy with heavy metals and impurities.
Eventually we need to wean ourselves off of diminishing fossil fuels and given eight billion of us, we need to live sustainably as a whole or burn our ecology out. Its about far more than "sustainable electric power". But as far as emissions, the best thing New Mexico can do is join the rest of the first world in focused R and D to find ways to develop and sell new sustainable technologies, and restructure our electric grid with diverse and carbon-lite power sources to make it all possible.
Show me the bill, Martin...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.