Like zombies, some ideas just won’t die. This is true in Western water as much as anywhere. While there are many smart folks studying — and implementing — creative ways to conserve water, restore rivers and support sustainable agriculture, others are looking backward for inspiration.

Here in New Mexico, the Low Flow Conveyance Channel is one such zombie idea again rising from the grave, as recently detailed in the article (“Diverting the Rio Grande could cut N.M.’s water debt,” April 17).

The Low Flow is a 1950s-era ditch designed to bypass more than 50 miles of the natural river channel from San Acacia (north of Socorro) down to Elephant Butte Reservoir. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, most of the river’s flow was diverted into the Low Flow, leaving the Rio Grande high and dry, and dramatically transforming the river’s ecology, floodplain, and the valley as a whole.

Daniel Timmons is the Rio Grande Waterkeeper & Wild Rivers Program director at WildEarth Guardians. He lives and works in Santa Fe.

