If you love them, leave them — at home! I’m talking to dog owners who feel they must bring their dogs with them everywhere they go.

Two different situations have recently caused me great concern. First, we’ve frequented the Friday night concerts at the Santa Fe Railyard, which have been great fun and wonderful community gatherings. We’ve observed numerous people with their dogs at these concerts. The music is loud and the crowd is usually tightly packed in. Please remember that a dog’s hearing is much more sensitive than ours, so if the noise is loud to us, it’s even louder to them. Loud music may be hurting your dog’s ears and even causing permanent damage. I also wonder how it must feel to be dragged through a packed crowd at leg level where people are walking and dancing all around you.

Our beloved companions love us, are loyal to us and want to be with us; they also have no way to get away from the noise and confusion without our help.

Judith Gabriele is a longtime Santa Fe resident who has two sweet dogs and has never met a dog she didn’t like.

