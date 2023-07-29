If you love them, leave them — at home! I’m talking to dog owners who feel they must bring their dogs with them everywhere they go.
Two different situations have recently caused me great concern. First, we’ve frequented the Friday night concerts at the Santa Fe Railyard, which have been great fun and wonderful community gatherings. We’ve observed numerous people with their dogs at these concerts. The music is loud and the crowd is usually tightly packed in. Please remember that a dog’s hearing is much more sensitive than ours, so if the noise is loud to us, it’s even louder to them. Loud music may be hurting your dog’s ears and even causing permanent damage. I also wonder how it must feel to be dragged through a packed crowd at leg level where people are walking and dancing all around you.
Our beloved companions love us, are loyal to us and want to be with us; they also have no way to get away from the noise and confusion without our help.
The second issue that concerns me is leaving a dog in a hot car. I was at Smith’s the other day during this beastly heat wave and heard a dog barking in a car. The windows were down a little bit, but it was still way too hot for a dog or human to be left in a car. Armed with the make and model of the car along with the license plate, I went back into the store and asked the manager to make an announcement asking the person to go to their car immediately, which she gladly did (thank you!).
I told her I was calling the police if they didn’t show up momentarily. They didn’t, so I called dispatch and they asked, “Is this the red Honda?” It wasn’t. I couldn’t believe it! There were two cars with dogs inside on this sweltering day in the Smith’s parking lot! Animal services was already on its way and arrived promptly. The red Honda was gone, and the owners of the car I was keeping an eye on were still not present. The animal services officer said she would wait for the people to come and if they didn’t arrive shortly, would take the dog. I went back into the store to tell the manager the outcome, as she had requested, and saw the two people who had left their dog in the car walking out of the store (I didn’t realize it until I got back to my car and recognized them).
My questions to you folks are: Why didn’t at least one of you respond to the manager’s first announcement? Why couldn’t one of you have stayed with the dog in the shade and the other have gone into the store? Why couldn’t you have left your dog at home or brought it into the store with you (it was a small dog)? If it’s too hot for you to sit in a car with the windows mostly or completely rolled up, or even rolled down, it’s also too hot for your dog. Dogs suffer and die in hot cars, and this can happen very quickly!
To all of you dog lovers and dog companions: I know you love your dog and you want to spend as much time as possible with them. I do, too. Before you take your dog with you, please, please, please, think about what is best for them and their comfort, safety and well-being. Show them your love by leaving them at home.
Judith Gabriele is a longtime Santa Fe resident who has two sweet dogs and has never met a dog she didn’t like.