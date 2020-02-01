This is my second winter living in one of the 39 homes (out of 56) that reside on unpaved feeder roads in the Rancho Alegre neighborhood. I can attest to the poor condition many of these dirt roads are in; my road has been impassable for several days during the past 13 months in the winter due to mud and lack of plowing. My road is down to bedrock in several areas and can no longer be graded. Others are in similar condition.
Fortunately, I did not have to drive anywhere on these days, but that has just been by chance. One concern is what happens if we have any kind of emergency on these days. Recently, several residents have required a trip to the hospital in an ambulance; depending on the state of the road that could prove difficult and result in delays to treatment. The majority of Rancho Alegre residents are retired.
My most significant concern is that we are downwind from toxic mine tailings from the Cash Entry Mine in Cerrillos. Our strong prevailing wind is from the west-southwest and carries dust from this mine throughout our development. As cars travel over the dirt roads, the dust is carried everywhere by the wind and then redistributed regularly as traffic goes in and out of the development. This dust contains heavy metals, including arsenic. Chip sealing the feeder roads would help ameliorate the distribution of this dangerous dust.
I do not define rural character by having muddy/snowy impassable roads that also have me breathing toxic dust.
Marjorie Knutson lives in Santa Fe.
