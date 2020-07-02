The first time I went skating, my father took my sister and me to the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. We rented skates and my father tied them. Of course, I was excited to go skating for the first time, but I did not really know what to expect.
The next thing I knew, my dad was helping me march across the ice. I was 7 and my sister was 5.
It is four years later. I am 11 and on my path to being a national-level figure skater. The ice rink has always been there for me during bad days and good days. It's where I grew up. I wake up at 5 a.m. most mornings before school to skate and am there after school to reach my goals.
If the ice rink were closed, my dreams, along with those of many others, to become an Olympic figure skater would be crushed. The ice arena means so much to me.
I ask Mayor Alan Webber and our city to do everything it can to keep the arena so it can build more dreams like mine.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.