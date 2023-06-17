Sophocles wrote that “no one loves the messenger who brings bad news.” As the Kids Count organization for New Mexico, we have long had the grim task of sharing that our favorite state ranks poorly against the rest of the nation in this index of child well-being. Sadly, this year is no exception as New Mexico again ranks last on this 50-state scale.

Although this is hardly happy news, we’re here to point out that, while the Kids Count index and data lift up some crucial areas where the state should invest in children, you shouldn’t let the ranking get you down.

The rankings are only one small part of the story about child well-being. That’s because they don’t necessarily tell us about the ways in which any state is prioritizing kids in policy or about any improvement in any indicators of child well-being. Alone, they don’t tell us how far we’ve come, and they can’t tell us where we should be going. What they tell us is how well each state is doing in relation to all the others.

Amber Wallin is executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children. Kids Count is a program of the Annie E. Casey Foundation.