In his 1963 book The Quiet Crisis, my father, former Interior Secretary Stewart Udall, sounded the alarm about the creeping destruction of nature. “Each generation has its own rendezvous with the land, for despite … our claims of ownership, we are all brief tenants on this planet,” he wrote. “By choice, or by default, we will carve out a land legacy for our heirs.”
Jan. 31 would have been Stewart’s 100th birthday. And 57 years after The Quiet Crisis, it is more urgent than ever we heed his words to save the natural world.
As secretary under Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, my father was the visionary leader of a burgeoning conservation and environmental movement. Early on, the then-Bureau of Reclamation chief flew him over southern Utah to show him the “next” big dam. My dad took one look at the red-rock spires below and didn’t see a dam, but the next national park. He took this vision back and established Canyonlands National Park.
Canyonlands is one of four national parks, six national monuments, nine recreation areas, 20 historic sites and 56 wildlife refuges that Stewart helped create. In the face of environmental damage, he worked to enact some of our most successful conservation programs, including the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Clean Air Act and the Wilderness Act. In just a few years, Stewart and other leaders deepened our national commitment to the lands and waters that sustain us.
But now, the quiet crises my father warned about have risen to a crescendo. Climate change is an existential threat to our planet. The nature crisis has accelerated close to the point of no return. In the U.S., we lose a football field’s worth of nature every 30 seconds. And according to the United Nations, 1 million species are at risk of extinction because of human activity.
The Trump administration has inflamed these crises, eviscerating landmark protections like the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Power Plan. This president has the worst environmental record in history as his administration hacks away at our proud conservation tradition.
But merely reversing President Donald Trump’s attacks would be putting a Band-Aid on a life-threatening wound. These crises were worsening before he took office, and the trajectory will continue unless we drastically rethink our approach.
We must enact a bold conservation framework or we will forever lose the biodiversity critical to our rich natural inheritance and our own survival.
Today, as we did 50 years ago, we must write an aggressive new playbook.
That’s why I’ve introduced the Thirty by Thirty Resolution to Save Nature — to protect 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030, with half protected by midcentury. The resolution reflects the scientific community, which says we must protect half the planet to save the whole.
We must face down climate change and transition from fossil fuels to net-zero carbon pollution. We should make our public lands pollution-free. Emissions from fossil fuels on public lands represent nearly one-quarter of our carbon dioxide emissions. Public lands can be part of the solution.
As we transition, we must protect the communities, tribes and states that have long relied on fossil fuels. No one should be left behind in our transition to a clean energy economy.
Before his passing, my father and mother, Lee, wrote a letter to their grandchildren. “Cherish sunsets, wild creatures and wild places. Have a love affair with the wonder and beauty of the Earth,” they counseled.
Now, with the wonder and beauty of the Earth under threat, we must listen to Stewart Udall’s plea — and do right by the planet and future generations.
