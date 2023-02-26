The recent proposal by some Santa Fe city councilors to rebuild the Plaza obelisk, the Soldiers' Monument, is an extremely bad idea for many reasons.
First, it has been reported that at least half of people who answered a survey did not want it replaced and had offered alternatives. It appears one group who had ancestors who fought in the Civil War are applying what I believe to be inappropriate pressure.
If this monument to war is rebuilt, including signs that attempt to explain its existence and its negative past, the cost to the city will be high. There is no guarantee the monument will not be attacked and damaged in the future because it still would represent divided views.
If the group wants to reconstruct it, they should pay for it and locate it not on the Plaza, but perhaps where the battle occurred, near Glorieta Pass. A specific exhibit in the New Mexico History Museum to tell the story could be developed and even paid for by donations.
I believe, along with at least half of the public, if not more, that today a monument that glorifies war and division is wrong. It is absolutely time to move forward. It is time to honor and remember our broader population and history of Santa Fe and the area. I suggest two possibilities: One is a very simple and plain structure to contain water with a small fountain, with no statues or other figures. It could be round or square, and the edges of the structure would be a place for people to sit.
No signs are needed to explain the importance of water to life. Santa Fe's first name was the White Shell Water Place. In winter, the bed of the structure might be filled with evergreen shrubs in containers that could be relocated and planted in other places in the city. The cost for it all would be reasonable, sustainable and positive in focus.
If no reasonable decision can be reached for the center of our Plaza, then nothing should be placed there at all. Repair the stonework, and let the space be used for dancing and other activities for all people and visitors. There are many thousands of plazas around the world that have only a fountain or pool of water, or nothing at all. Some cities in recent times have taken steps to remove offensive or political statues. It is past time for Santa Fe to do the right thing — to be a city that looks forward and still honors the past.
Carole Gardner is a retired resident of Santa Fe who is also a historian and artist.