The recent proposal by some Santa Fe city councilors to rebuild the Plaza obelisk, the Soldiers' Monument, is an extremely bad idea for many reasons.

First, it has been reported that at least half of people who answered a survey did not want it replaced and had offered alternatives. It appears one group who had ancestors who fought in the Civil War are applying what I believe to be inappropriate pressure.

If this monument to war is rebuilt, including signs that attempt to explain its existence and its negative past, the cost to the city will be high. There is no guarantee the monument will not be attacked and damaged in the future because it still would represent divided views.

Carole Gardner is a retired resident of Santa Fe who is also a historian and artist.