In August 1863, Gen. James Henry Carleton ordered Col. Christopher “Kit” Carson to file weekly reports on his Navajo campaign, including “all about the crops destroyed.”
Carson complied: “found and destroyed about ten acres of good corn,” “found a patch of corn which was fed to the [cavalry horses],” “arrived at a large bottom containing not less than one hundred acres of as fine corn as I have ever seen. Here I determined to camp that I might have it destroyed,” etc., etc.
Carson estimated his troops destroyed “about two millions of pounds” of Navajo food crops. By January 1864, Navajos began to surrender en masse, and Carson informed Carleton: “They declare that owing to the operations of my command they are in a complete state of starvation, and that many of their women and children have already died from this cause.”
The crime of genocide is defined as the destruction of a human group “in whole or in part.” The United States intended for Navajos to accept relocation to a concentration camp called Bosque Redondo. This strategy depended on Navajos believing the alternative was extermination. To make the threat credible, the U.S. began killing Navajos.
The 1863-64 Navajo campaign meets the 1948 definition of genocide, with acts that include the engineering of a devastating famine. Readers of this newspaper who question the legitimacy of judging past actions by modern-day standards might reflect on the Gallinas Springs massacre.
During the Mescalero Apache campaign in October 1862, Capt. James “Paddy” Graydon and company encountered an Apache peace party of around 30 chiefs and warriors en route to Santa Fe for talks with Carleton.
A Maj. Arthur Morrison came upon the aftermath and reported: “from what I can learn [Graydon] deceived these Indians, going right into their camp, and by giving them liquor, afterwards shot them down, they of course thinking him to come with friendly purposes.” Graydon filed his own report claiming Apache threats had caused him and his men to fear for their lives.
Echoing Morrison, an Army surgeon named J.M. Whitlock denounced the massacre in the Santa Fe Gazette. Graydon challenged Whitlock to a duel and each wounded the other before men from Graydon’s company shot and killed Whitlock. Throwing the body into a ditch, Graydon’s men then shot another 100 or so bullets into Whitlock’s corpse.
The point is that a public allegation of cowardly murder — even of enemies in wartime — was something so shameful by the standards of the day that Graydon and his men felt moved to answer with violence.
Carleton and Carson are quoted discussing their crimes — acts of genocide or cowardly murders, as you prefer — in documents that lay buried in Army archives for over a century before scholarly publication. But besides ignoring historical facts, this society built on stolen land has studiously misrepresented Native genocide as “fair and open war” (Carleton’s words) and its perpetrators as heroes in artwork, writings, movies and place names. By erecting monuments and instituting commemorations, the settler state has made genocide denial almost a sacred duty.
I was moved to write this opinion after reading repeatedly that protesters pulled down the Plaza obelisk because one of its inscriptions used an insensitive word. Such a monumental trivialization is the continuation of genocide denial and displays contempt for genocide victims, genocide survivors, their relatives, humanity in general and historical truth.
