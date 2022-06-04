Since the onset of the pandemic that flourished in March 2020, COVID-19 alone has become the third-leading cause of death among Americans — falling just behind heart disease and cancer. But perhaps more striking is how the increasing and ongoing health disparities lived by Indigenous communities continues to be overlooked — even two years into this new reality.
Indigenous communities across New Mexico have been doing tremendous work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and have protected those most vulnerable in our communities. In the early months of the pandemic, data was collected on how many community members in each pueblo contracted COVID-19, how many recovered and how many died from the virus.
However, not much data has been collected to-date that helps us understand how many community members suffer from the lingering symptoms and health complications weeks, months and years after an acute COVID-19 infection. This is what is referred to as long-haul COVID-19.
Long-haul COVID is a medical condition caused by contracting COVID-19 and never making a full recovery, and/or making a full recovery then unexpectedly experiencing symptoms weeks or months later. Individuals with long-haul COVID reported mostly feeling continuous debilitating fatigue, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations and racing unrelated to anxiety, brain fog, digestive issues, tinnitus and chest pain weeks after their initial infection.
Research is now indicating that the acute phase of COVID-19 is not the only way COVID-19 impacts our health. Long-haul COVID is yet another health crisis among our Indigenous community members. And as Indigenous communities, we need to continue to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and provide care for those who are struggling with long-haul COVID or further health complications from COVID-19.
As Indigenous communities, we need to understand how those with long-haul COVID, chronic illnesses and disabilities are impacted by this pandemic and continue to provide support, care and protection for those most vulnerable, immunocompromised, disabled, elderly, women and children in our Indigenous communities and every community member.
Long-haul COVID is teaching us that it can impact those most healthy, as it is found predominantly in women ages 20-40. Continuing to prevent communitywide spread of COVID-19 should remain as one of our priorities as Indigenous communities. Preventing widespread COVID-19 by masking, updating indoor air ventilation and filtration, testing, reporting and avoiding mass gatherings that lack safety measures brings justice to those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and those whose health is still suffering from long-haul COVID.
As Pueblo and Indigenous communities, we need to continue to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 realities and data, and continue to do all we can to prevent spread and illness from COVID-19, just as we stay committed to ending violence against our communities and, in particular, our Native women. Long COVID doesn’t just devastate individuals, it impacts our health care systems. That is why we must learn how to continue to care for one another in this global pandemic.
Chasity Salvador is a community partner with the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, long COVID survivor, and a Pueblo poet, birthworker, seedkeeper and farmer from the Pueblo of Acoma.