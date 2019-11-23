Locked in a cage at the border

On the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 10, my wife, her son, JA, and I were returning to Santa Fe from a family wedding in Hermosillo, Sonora.
We planned to cross the U.S. border at the border crossing in Nogales, Ariz. Each of us had Global Entry cards and status, the international counterpart of TSA’s Pre-Check, Trusted Traveler program, permitting expedited entry at international border crossings. Obtaining Global Entry status involves an extensive background check, a personal interview, photograph and fingerprinting.
The bargain is that we put up with these invasions of our privacy to smooth our crossings over international borders. It is also a convenience for the Border Patrol to permit it to concentrate on entrants who have not been similarly vetted. As a further step, our car had been duly registered with the Border Patrol SENTRI program.
Approaching the border, we fully expected our Global Entry status to speed our crossing. We entered the designated SENTRI lane bypassing three lanes of stalled traffic. We pulled up the entry point to hand over our Global Entry cards for inspection.
After some checking on his computer, the Border Patrol agent informed us JA’s Global Entry card had not been “activated.” JA informed the agent that he had entered the U.S. from Europe the previous May, and from Mexico through Tijuana (although not in a SENTRI lane) by car three weeks before, both on the basis of his Trusted Traveler, Global Entry status. That was, apparently, irrelevant.
After some delay, we were put into a separate lane and told to wait. In due course, another agent came to the car asking us if we had guns or knives in the car and how much money we were carrying. He took JA’s Global Entry card, required us to put the car keys and our cellphones on the dashboard and to get out of the car and accompany him. He brought us inside the building and ordered us into a cage, locking the wire door. The cage was equipped with eight plastic chairs but no other facilities or conveniences.
On display was a large poster written in Spanish advising that the safety of detainees was important to them and, should we be physically or sexually abused while in custody, we should call the designated 800 number. Our cellphones, of course, had been confiscated. We were instructed to wait while our car was being searched. We waited in the cage for 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, several other groups were cycled in and out of the cage. Eventually, another agent appeared to inform us that, while JA’s Global Entry status was valid, the card was not active. We had apparently violated regulations by entering a SENTRI lane with him as a passenger holding an unactivated Global Entry card. The agent left, returning some time later, to tell us they had finished searching the car. He returned JA’s Global Entry card and said we were free to go.
Later in a restaurant in Nogales, JA went online with his cellphone and, in three minutes, activated his card. One would think this could have been done at the initial border checkpoint an hour-and-a-half previously. All of us were, after all, American citizens carrying valid passports, with current Global Entry status, and with a SENTRI registration for the car. We all found this experience both threatening and intimidating as it is designed to be. I can only imagine what the experience must be for an asylum-seeker without the same protections that we supposedly are afforded.
Steve Chance is a retired attorney who has lived in Santa Fe for the past six years. Since his arrival in Santa Fe, he has been involved with a number of volunteer organizations, including SCORE, the Cancer Foundation and the Council on International Relations.
