At this moment, we as citizens of this wonderful country have endured a “lockdown” for the better part of four months. I have never seen such a lockdown be used to stop all economic activity. How people shop, worship, exercise, eat, entertain and interact with family has changed. It must not happen again. The governor has locked down everything even though only 0.1036 percent of the state’s population tested positive.
I believe there has been no attempt to find a balance between protection of our health and safety and defense of our civil rights.
President Donald Trump is arguing that such measures cannot be permanent, while others are pointing out that it is crucial to keep in mind that the cure for the pandemic has unintended but potentially grave consequences. We must keep in mind that the self-isolation tactics being used, while useful in preventing the spread of the virus, will lead to the rise of complications and deaths from preexisting conditions.
It is time to move on from the restrictions of the lockdown. The economy was creating record prosperity for our citizens until the arrival of COVID-19. We have to figure out how we respond by keeping our economy intact, keeping people in jobs and empowering them with a feeling of hope and optimism, not desperation and despair. Ruination of lives has been the result, even among those business people who have supported Santa Fe most generously all along.
Schools have been closed. As a result, students will be behind when they return.
Our people have been put through an incredible experience, completely contrary to our values.
The incredible thing is that suicides and deaths from substance abuse may well exceed the result of the response to COVID-19. We should not now enlarge the lockdown any additional time. Our politicians have worked hard to come up with solutions to the virus, but they should not be in the “un-American” position of deciding continually who is open for business or is closed. That is not the way our economy is supposed to work.
Yes, “Black lives matter.” All lives matter! Everyone who has been “put through the ringer” here has had their life impacted. Santa Fe is a destination for people who want to leave a big city and yet have great amenities. There are obstacles, but much can be done. Yes, we are all in this together. Let’s make Santa Fe better and more prosperous than ever.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.