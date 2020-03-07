The newspaper industry is essential to democracy. The newspaper industry is in trouble. Recently, the McClatchy newspaper empire filed for bankruptcy. Not the first and probably not the last.
Newspapers, especially local newspapers, are essential to local communities. They help build trust in our local democracy, provide financial, business and job information, keep us up to date with organization meetings, elections, crime and sports news.
Local election information in newspapers provides us with the candidates, forums, primaries to election and performance in office. This is critical information for us to study and make election decisions. Newspapers help us evaluate how our civic leaders are performing their jobs.
We are fortunate to have a local newspaper and one that it is locally owned. Some may disagree with the editorial section, which is the prerogative of ownership. The rest of the news tends to be objective reports done by local reporters and off news wires. It is a people business, dedicated people. It is a robust paper for our small city. It is thin at times because of the lack of paid advertising, a disruptive change brought about by the digital economy. Advertisers sustain a newspaper.
The Santa Fe New Mexican owner and operators took a risk investing in a new plant, new presses and renovating their original offices into an updated newsroom. They made investments in a digital platform and color printing. These investments were made, and the digital economy came crashing in, reducing advertising dollars. Not every news company survived, but locally the owners made decisions that provide a daily paper for us.
I, for one, am grateful to have a strong local newspaper with a dedicated staff.
