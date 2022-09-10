A primary failure of the U.S. Forest Service, resulting in the catastrophic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, has been a lack of clear communication with the public, including our governmental representatives. This is currently apparent in the planning and analysis of the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project, which includes cutting the majority of trees in a total of up to 18,000 acres and repeatedly burning up to 38,000 acres of our local forest.

In the beginning of April, Forest Service officials indicated they would ignore 98 percent of the over 5,000 public comments that had been submitted and not complete an environmental impact statement. They said the project would move forward with a much less stringent and complete evaluation known as an environmental assessment and declared a “Finding of No Significant Impact.” A few weeks later, it was made apparent to all Northern New Mexicans just how wrong they had been in assessing that their continuing actions, especially prescribed burns, would have no significant impact.

Two fires that had been ignited by the Forest Service went out of control, merging and becoming the largest wildfire ever in our state. Forest Service leaders admitted that the regulations and assessments required for controlled burns for years no longer were appropriate due to the changing climate. They announced that all use of prescribed burns in New Mexico would be stopped for 90 days until an appropriate assessment of the changing conditions could be evaluated and new regulations put into place.

David Birnbaum has lived in Santa Fe since 1969 and has raised four children here. He lives in an adobe home that he built in 1982 near the village of Cañada de Los Alamos.

