A primary failure of the U.S. Forest Service, resulting in the catastrophic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, has been a lack of clear communication with the public, including our governmental representatives. This is currently apparent in the planning and analysis of the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project, which includes cutting the majority of trees in a total of up to 18,000 acres and repeatedly burning up to 38,000 acres of our local forest.
In the beginning of April, Forest Service officials indicated they would ignore 98 percent of the over 5,000 public comments that had been submitted and not complete an environmental impact statement. They said the project would move forward with a much less stringent and complete evaluation known as an environmental assessment and declared a “Finding of No Significant Impact.” A few weeks later, it was made apparent to all Northern New Mexicans just how wrong they had been in assessing that their continuing actions, especially prescribed burns, would have no significant impact.
Two fires that had been ignited by the Forest Service went out of control, merging and becoming the largest wildfire ever in our state. Forest Service leaders admitted that the regulations and assessments required for controlled burns for years no longer were appropriate due to the changing climate. They announced that all use of prescribed burns in New Mexico would be stopped for 90 days until an appropriate assessment of the changing conditions could be evaluated and new regulations put into place.
We were all stunned and upset when we learned from a letter issued by the Forest Service on July 26 that although they were withdrawing the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project decision, officials plan to reinstate the same decision after the end of the 90-day pause. They stated that “the analysis in the final environmental assessment is sound,” and they still did not intend to complete the environmental impact statement that had been demanded by the public and by the Santa Fe County Board of Commissioners.
Here is a simple list of things that need to be completed before the Santa Fe project is approved. The “Finding of No Significant Impact” must be immediately and permanently withdrawn. Anyone can see by the damage done in the Las Vegas, N.M., area in 2022 that further fuel-reduction actions would have a tremendously significant impact.
The Forest Service must acknowledge this and take our concerns, comments and objections seriously. The consideration of forest management as a whole needs to be started from scratch with the participation of as many people as possible. A thorough environmental impact statement must be initiated immediately. There is simply no reason to do anything less than this, as this requirement was put into effect for exactly this type of project, which will affect not only all of the humans living in these areas but also the fauna and flora affected by such plans. Having seen the incredible devastation wrought by poorly planned and undertaken prescribed burns, caution, and a policy of less is better, should be instigated.
We now know the likelihood of an escaped burn is such that the risk outweighs the benefits, and such costs have not been included at all in the analysis of the Santa Fe mountain project. Clearly the Forest Service is unqualified to make the decisions about prescribed burns in these extreme conditions and needs oversight. It is motivated by an acknowledged pressure to utilize allocated funds, personnel and equipment, even when common sense would call for delay or canceling. The Forest Service does not own the national forests. A plan for local oversight must be put in place.
David Birnbaum has lived in Santa Fe since 1969 and has raised four children here. He lives in an adobe home that he built in 1982 near the village of Cañada de Los Alamos.