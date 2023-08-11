It’s no secret that recent years have been tough on small businesses and on newspapers. A bipartisan bill, the Community News & Small Business Support Act, that has been introduced in Congress would offer relief to both newspapers and local businesses.
Economic challenges have resulted in too many communities seeing their local newspapers being forced to lay off staff, cut back on publication days or — worse yet — close. On average, two newspapers are closing each week. That hurts local businesses and residents in the long (and short) run.
However, despite the challenges, what remains true is that local newspapers make a difference in their communities.
A recent national study of 5,000 Americans over the age of 18 was conducted by the independent research firm Coda Ventures for America’s Newspapers and provides compelling evidence of the importance, relevance and vitality of today’s newspapers in the American media landscape.
Readers told us that their local newspaper makes a difference. The study shows that 79% of Americans read/use local news “to stay informed” about their cities, counties and communities. They also said they rely on their local paper to feel connected to their community, to decide where they stand on local issues, to find places and things to do, to talk with people about things happening in the community because they find it enjoyable/entertaining and to be a better citizen.
Readers also told us they need more local news from their community paper. As one survey respondent in California said, “Our paper keeps getting smaller. I would like to see more news items, what’s happening in town, what’s new in politics, etc. And they need to be quicker to respond to breaking news.”
All of that takes a committed, local staff — something the legislation introduced by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., will help to make happen.
So, what would this legislation mean to your local community?
Local businesses with fewer than 50 employees would receive a five-year nonrefundable tax credit of up to $5,000 in the first year and up to $2,500 in the subsequent four years based on their spending level with local newspapers and local media. Our study showed that six out of 10 American adults use newspaper advertising to help them decide what brands, products and local services to buy.
With this legislation, we expect to see more businesses able to afford to advertise to consumers, which helps communities thrive.
Dean Ridings is CEO of America’s Newspapers, an organization that champions the newspaper industry across the nation.