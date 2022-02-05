New Mexico has a vibrant local food movement supported by cultural traditions embedded in small- and mid-sized agriculture. The time is now to support more market opportunities for New Mexico farms, ranches and food businesses that want to help address food insecurity in all communities. Our thriving agriculture industry generates billions of dollars in revenue every year, but a startling 95 percent of products leave our state.
It is time to change the system — and we’ve got a plan. The Food, Farm and Hunger Initiative supports our commitment to fostering a food system that addresses generations-old divisions, while improving economic resiliency in every New Mexico community.
As a state, we have the potential to feed ourselves while enacting climate-conscious and culturally situated best practices. We have, right now, unimaginable financial resources at our disposal. Targeted, recurring investments in agricultural producers of all sizes — while vigorously protecting soil and water — will help us navigate the present, and prepare for a future in which our natural resources are severely limited and access to imported foods uncertain.
We, along with over 250 fellow New Mexicans, came together in the initiative’s steering committee to craft the recommendations for fiscal year 2023 and beyond in a new way of equitable collaboration. We engaged regularly for six months and moved through a facilitated process inclusive of a wide array of views and cultural contexts, education and work backgrounds and world views.
The result: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s fiscal year 2023 executive budget recommendation for the Food, Farm and Hunger Initiative includes more than $24 million — the largest investment increase in food and agriculture in the state’s history — to revolutionize New Mexico’s food system. This targeted investment will help expand federal nutrition programs and homegrown programs that work.
As a steering committee, we identified and developed these three major action areas:
- Increase immediate hunger relief efforts for food-insecure New Mexicans.
- Invest in local producers’ ability to support New Mexico’s food system.
- Build the capacity of New Mexico’s supply chain.
This effort will benefit hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans — through an intergenerational approach that will yield significant economic, health and environmental benefits. This kind of progress pays for itself.
Comprehensive, recurring investments in critical nutrition, local food and supply chain programs will help build an equitable and inclusive food system that works for all New Mexicans. While we continue to work and live and produce in a world that seems uncompromisingly polarized, agriculture is our state’s opportunity for a unified front. It is our collective, intentional path forward to cultivate generational stability.
