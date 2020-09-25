Our farmers market is the heart and hub of our local farm and food community, and our community is the lifeblood of the market.
The market pavilion and its patios are where we gather not simply for selling and buying food, though food is the starting point — its freshness, flavor, healthfulness and, not least, its sheer beauty.
We go to the market instead of the grocery store for much more than food. We go to join together in helping farmers make a living and keep small farms in our area, farms that nurture our soil and keep our water and air clean. We go to support our local, small-business economy. We go for conversations with friends and with strangers. We go for community and to help cultivate a culture of caring and gratitude for each other and for the land that feeds us.
The pandemic has posed unexpected challenges to our market gatherings. Our lives now depend on new ways of thinking and behaving. We must wear masks, keep 6 feet apart, stand in lines, sometimes long ones. And we must not touch that beautiful produce ourselves until it’s bagged and paid for, nor sit over food together and linger in conversation. These unaccustomed ways can try our patience and, in moments, test our commitment.
Yet because of the vitality and compassion of our community and a deep devotion to our work, the market and the market community are thriving.
The market is sustained by two organizations. The Santa Fe Farmers Market manages market membership and operations. The Santa Fe Farmers Market Institute owns and maintains the pavilion, the market home. It also provides broad community food access through a “double dollars” program that matches each dollar a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customer spends.
This helps those who need fresh produce the most and adds to farmers’ incomes. With the pandemic, SNAP enrollment has increased sharply, and in response, so has the institute’s distribution of double dollars. The market institute additionally administers multiple programs to help farmers strengthen their businesses, including a microloan program for capital improvements and a scholarship program for professional training.
The realities of the pandemic are prompting the market institute to evaluate organizational structure, programs, operations and staffing. If you aren’t already part of the market community, now is a great time to get involved and join in the process of retaining what needs to be retained and reshaping what needs reshaping. There are many ways to do this.
One is to participate by purchasing food on a weekly basis. You can do this at regular markets or by subscribing to the market’s community-supported agriculture program, which means paying for weekly bags of produce in advance of a particular season. With COVID-19, interest in such programs is surging, and the Santa Fe Farmers Market has responded quickly to add subscription periods and serve more subscribers.
Other ways are to work as an market institute volunteer. Volunteers help with many tasks — assisting farmers during markets; helping distribute tokens at the information booth to SNAP customers; circulating among customers as a docent and answering questions; helping with mailings, with social media outreach and with special events; serving on board committees or the board itself; and even introducing new volunteer roles.
Though volunteer tasks are currently limited, except for board or board committee service, they will resume fully as precautions ease. To inquire about volunteer roles, board and board committee work, email the institute at volunteers@farmersmarketinstitute.org.
Lend your presence and voice as the market moves forward. Everyone is welcome.
