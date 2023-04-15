Editor’s note: This is the latest in an occasional series on food insecurity in Northern New Mexico.

Food insecurity in New Mexico is an ongoing issue. According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report, 1 in 8 people and 1 in 5 children face food insecurity in our state. Today, with high food prices and cuts to COVID-era SNAP benefits, this issue has become a crisis.

In times of uncertainty, how do we support resilient and sustainable communities? One simple solution can be found at farmers markets and food banks alike: local food. Farmers markets are hubs for accessible local food, and many accept SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly food stamps). SNAP recipients can increase their purchasing power by buying food through the Double Up Food Bucks program, managed by the New Mexico Farmers’ Marketing Association.

Brooke Minnich is agency partnerships coordinator at The Food Depot and member of The Food Depot’s Advocacy Committee.

