We live in a spectacular state where the beauty of our landscape is only outdone by the passion of our people. That passion drives us to change and leads us to transformations. I can’t tell you how inspiring it is to see the uncompromised determination of our neighbors and civic leaders to protect our natural resources.

The historic New Mexico Energy Transition Act, or ETA, pushed the rest of the country to do more for the environment and to do better by addressing not only greenhouse gas emissions but also the economic and social impacts that occur in any transformation. The ETA is working. Since its passage in 2019, or rather because of its passage, Public Service Company of New Mexico, the state’s largest electric company, today has 55% carbon-free electricity. That feat was implausible a decade ago. In fact, PNM is on track to beat the state’s 100% carbon-free goal. The ETA ensured as the coal plant was closed, plant workers, coal miners, the local economy and the tribal community were respected and compensated. It’s working, and needs to be allowed to continue to move us forward.

That’s why I’m concerned about the Local Choice Energy Act, Senate Bill 165. On paper, it sounds great, but to me, it is full of more risk than I can tolerate. Energy would be provided from third-party brokers — no guarantee of local — with no vested interest in our communities and no long-term provisions for the all-important energy grid. Our neighbors in Texas know something about a grid failure. The reports from other states don’t present a consistent message of what we are being asked to accept. Digging into the details of Local Energy Choice in Massachusetts, Illinois and California, I find too much inconsistency to take the risk. Providing electricity is a complicated business.

Signe Lindell is mayor pro tem and District 1 City Councilor in Santa Fe.

