I have lived happily here in my adopted state since 1995. But I miss Austin, Texas. Sorely.
Not today’s South by Southwest, high-tech, traffic-jammed, celeb-sighting, $1 million-condo-on-Congress Avenue version. I miss the Austin I encountered as a freshman at the University of Texas in the fall of 1959. The two-industry, quiet city on the Colorado. When El Mat’s neon sign was the highlight of the skyline. And Darrell Royal’s football teams were rightfully feared.
I miss the congeniality of that Texas, the bipartisanship of that America. Complacent, perhaps. Imperfect, most certainly. But the state — and the nation — had finally found the courage to take those first, long-overdue steps toward racial equality, women’s rights and consideration of the environment. Most of us shared a heady sense of optimism. I was proud to say I was from Texas. Today I am ashamed. And I am gravely concerned.
This current Texas Legislature has parked its courage and traded in its soul on a self-righteous, mean-spirited crusade to eliminate every vestige it can of those first two precious, fragile gains. And it greedily wraps its arms around the oil and gas lobby while blithely ignoring the third.
The members wage these wars to placate their base and retain power at all costs — a hefty price paid largely by others who did not vote for them. Most shameful of all, Texas’ congressional congregation flaunts its Christian “values” as unabashedly as it would a new iPhone 13.
I lived in Austin twice as a student, once as an advertising executive. But I have not stepped foot in the state for years. Half of its population will most likely say good riddance, but let me say this to its better half. Texas cannot afford to lose any more men and women of good conscience and compassion. Not in the face of the seismic shift initiated with Dubya’s election in 1995 — a long legacy of dutiful Democrats ended, trampled by the roughshod run of the far right.
Sadly, what began with bemused ineffectiveness at best has quickly evolved into bitter vindictiveness at worst. It is no coincidence this darkness has seeped downward in synch with the putrid ooze of Trumpism — that disgraceful wielding of his racist cleaver to divide the nation. I have forever lost friends, loved ones and family because of this rift. And now I am losing my beloved home state.
There is a familiar old trope that opines one can’t go home again. I have found this to be true even in the best of times. And it brings me no joy to point out that these are among the worst.
There is little honor — and even less backbone — to be found in the halls of Texas’ magnificent, pink granite capitol. Call me naive, but my idea of home never imagined neighbors being rewarded for spying on other neighbors. Or blatantly suppressing the right to vote. These punitive acts reek of fascism, smelling so very, very foul to those of us who now choose to live in kinder, gentler environs.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.