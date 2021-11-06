Over the years, I have given much thought and energy trying to come up with solutions for the polarization/division we face in the United States. Principally, how can we possibly reach a gray area that better reflects our diversity of views, which I believe is poorly represented by a two-party system.
First and foremost, I find it imperative we increasingly utilize the powerful tool of listening. It’s become a rarified art. I believe listening is the only way for us to return to or better discover a nuanced society. We are all miserable in our respective entrenched positions, and we don’t even agree completely with one another within the confines of our own parties.
I believe we must listen to those with whom we disagree. Realize their struggle is real for them and recognize their humanity and existence. Our fates are intertwined whether we like it or not. By listening, we acknowledge one another without sacrificing our opinions. In fact, it provides one another space to shift or consider alternative views and solutions. We don’t have to agree.
Some say diplomacy is dead. It’s easy to see that when chaos and over population envelope the world and foment disorder. Traditional diplomacy may be dead, but true diplomacy is seeking the heart of the matter. It’s not about right or wrong or a most reasoned argument. It’s about caring and respecting the humanity in all of us and searching for that common thread.
We need to find the space where intuition and creativity can thrive. Let humanity discover itself. By listening, we hold ourselves accountable, and disagreements don’t become the enemy of the good.
I believe the time for a renewal of and a new form of diplomacy is now. We need to listen to detect the intricate solutions to seemingly intractable problems. We may end up surprised to find elegant results that help everyone and not just one side.
Let’s just listen to one another. I’m certain we will hear many valuable stories of our shared humanity.
