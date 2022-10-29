Obviously, people are aware of the commitments by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and President Joe Biden to strengthen pro-choice advocates. Recently, the governor declared she was pledging $10 million of taxpayer money, under executive privilege, to construct a medical clinic that would provide abortions in Southern New Mexico.
As a former state senator, I know monetary appropriation is strictly, and solely, reserved for the Legislature. Usurping this authority is illegal. The New Mexico Supreme Court, not long ago, recognized the limitations allowable under executive privilege and did not allow Lujan Grisham to control certain federal monies awarded to our state.
Regarding abortions, both the liberals and conservative display an absence of facts. The effective tools for any judge and lawyers in court are facts. While many, including myself, consider all lives — including the unborn — as a gift from God, abortion-rights supporters continually say, "It's a woman's body," when referring to the unborn. Logically, any belief, without facts, is merely an opinion, regardless of the cacophonous strong emotions by many.
What, then, are the facts, if any, and where do they exist? And how are facts extrapolated or determined? Almost five years ago, 2,899 adults were surveyed and asked to select the group most qualified to answer the question of when a human life begins. Some 81 percent selected biologists. The majority justified the selection by describing biologists as objective scientists who can apply their biological expertise to determine when a human life begins.
All following quotations are extracted from an abstract by Steven Andrew Jacobs, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, University of Chicago: "A sample of 5,502 biologists from 1,058 academic institutions assessed statements representing the biological view 'a human's life begins at fertilization.' " "Overall, 95 percent of all biologists affirmed the biological view that a human's life begins at fertilization (5212 out of 5502)." This conclusion was determined with no religious consideration, objective in every sense.
In 2017, pediatricians and embryologists, including atheists, liberals and conservatives, excluding religious beliefs, concluded (94 percent of the group) that life begins at conception. These are the medical experts. Only an insignificant percentage disagreed about the beginning of life.
By accepting these conclusions, it logically follows that abortion, at any stage of a pregnancy, is murder. Pro-choice advocates and abortionists have not produced any scientific facts or medical conclusions to support the statement, but "it's my body."
Charles A. Marquez is a former state senator who with others, helped provide funding for the establishment of the Santa Fe Community College. He also was the primary sponsor of a bill providing for the building of the bypass in Santa Fe.