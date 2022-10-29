Obviously, people are aware of the commitments by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and President Joe Biden to strengthen pro-choice advocates. Recently, the governor declared she was pledging $10 million of taxpayer money, under executive privilege, to construct a medical clinic that would provide abortions in Southern New Mexico.

As a former state senator, I know monetary appropriation is strictly, and solely, reserved for the Legislature. Usurping this authority is illegal. The New Mexico Supreme Court, not long ago, recognized the limitations allowable under executive privilege and did not allow Lujan Grisham to control certain federal monies awarded to our state.

Regarding abortions, both the liberals and conservative display an absence of facts. The effective tools for any judge and lawyers in court are facts. While many, including myself, consider all lives — including the unborn — as a gift from God, abortion-rights supporters continually say, "It's a woman's body," when referring to the unborn. Logically, any belief, without facts, is merely an opinion, regardless of the cacophonous strong emotions by many.

Charles A. Marquez is a former state senator who with others, helped provide funding for the establishment of the Santa Fe Community College. He also was the primary sponsor of a bill providing for the building of the bypass in Santa Fe. 

