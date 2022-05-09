So it’s 1969, a year after I graduated from high school and my first year of college. I was a poor kid and needed to work to have money for registration fees and books. As I was attending classes during the day, I took a job at a local motel, cleaning rooms during the nightshift. It was a terrible job, but it allowed me to complete my classes and my homework.
There was one night I will never forget. I entered the empty motel room to clean it, and I discovered bloody sheets and an unbent metal clothes hanger on the bed. It was evident to me what had happened, and I remember thinking, I hope she survives. I was so sad at the desperation this woman must have felt to risk her very life and her future reproductive health. Safe abortions would come years after this poor woman felt compelled to attempt an abortion on her own in a squalid motel room.
Women have had the right to a safe abortion for 50 years, and now the Supreme Court, the law of our land, is planning on taking this right away. It’s hard for me to understand how the Supreme Court, which is supposed to represent the best interests legally for our country’s populace, would completely disregard the will of its people. In every poll taken, most Americans believe in the right of a woman to make her own decisions regarding reproduction.
I do not believe it is the right of others to decide for women what they can and cannot do with their bodies. Do our courts tell men where they can and cannot put their penises or what they can and cannot do with their penises? No! Terrible crimes against women occur in our society — rape, incest, brutal violence committed by truly sick men. Our courts would require a woman to carry a baby to term who is a product of a vicious attack.
Some lawmakers now want to control women to the point of keeping them hostage in their state of residence to force them to carry a baby to term. Where does this need to control women come from? In some cases, even if a woman’s life is in danger if she carries a baby to term, she would be forced to deliver, assuming she survived the pregnancy.
Until men can carry babies, they need to stay out of women’s reproductive business. And if they feel the need to control someone, let them control themselves and their own urges.
We women and those wonderful men who love and support us cannot allow this upcoming decision to stand. We all need to ensure Roe v. Wade becomes codified in the law of our land.
Linda Ferdig-Riley is a retired educator/school administrator. She lives in Santa Fe.