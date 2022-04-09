A number of recent studies on the challenges facing front-line workers all report the same troubling trend.
One article addressing the hostile behavior being directed at nurses is headlined, “Rudeness is on the rise — why?” It begins, “It’s not just you, and it’s not just health care. Poor behavior ranging from the impolite to the violent is having a moment in society right now.”
Nurses and health care workers are feeling burned out. To be subjected to personal attacks only adds to their distress. Police and other public health and safety professionals report the same thing. There may not be more actual crime, but police are dealing with people who escalate their anger much more rapidly and explosively. It feels worse out there, regardless of actual crime levels.
An article in The Atlantic that discusses the same problem is titled, “Why people are acting so weird.” The contributing factors are, to some extent, predictable. Stress due to COVID-19 has put people on edge. Social bonds have frayed. Isolation breeds disaffection and disconnection. Anger is not only more prevalent, it’s also more socially acceptable. Anger breeds more anger; it also inhibits people from practicing kindness. Experts agree: We seem to be living through a period when aggressive and anti-social behavior are on the rise.
What can the city do? What can each of us do to stem this angry tide?
We should all acknowledge what’s going on. Collectively, people are experiencing a lot of distress. Coming through COVID-19 has taken a toll — on all of us. Kids haven’t been able to have routine experiences in school. Parents have had their work and home lives disrupted. Some people’s mental or behavioral health issues have worsened. Others are dealing with feelings they may never have experienced before — a sense of a loss of control, or just plain loss.
We can also do a self-assessment: How many emotional and behavioral issues are we struggling to deal with? No one is immune; everyone can get caught up in a society-wide pattern. Anyone dealing with these issues can respond by getting counseling. If someone close to us is struggling, offer to help them get help. Think of this as part of the pandemic: Wouldn’t you extend a helping hand to get a friend or relative through COVID-19 sickness? This is COVID-related. Folks still need a helping hand.
Recently, we declared a Mental Health Day for city employees. A great team from the Community Engagement Office, Human Resources and the convention center helped the city pull together a terrific event. Employees came together, ate together and felt good together. There was information about mental and behavioral health, family and community health care, and services and organizations that can reduce stress and offer support. There were free chair massages and a couple of fun games to turn the event into a celebration.
We know that one event won’t turn the tide on a nationwide issue. But it can set the tone for each of us. Change starts at the level of the individual. Each of us can be more understanding and less angry. Each of us can practice random acts of kindness. We can be long when it comes to listening and slow to anger.
And we can all take time to be more thankful. An attitude of gratitude goes a long way toward striking a better mood for everyone. It starts with me and with you. Make it a point to say thanks. Say thanks to our first responders. Say thanks to our essential workers. Say thanks to our teachers. Say thanks to friends and neighbors. Write an actual note on paper, with a pen and an envelope and a stamp, and send a message of thanks to someone you know. And then thank the postal workers for picking it up and delivering it.
The truth is, we have so much to be thankful for, starting with being grateful to live in such a great place as Santa Fe. Let’s start a movement of gratitude and appreciation. It starts right here with each of us. Thanks: I’m grateful to you.
