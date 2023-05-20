We in the U.S. are having about two mass killings per day with guns. We won’t be able to end these sorts of massacres entirely, but we can reduce them substantially. Here’s how.
First off, please note the Second Amendment reads thusly: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
If we are originalists and wonder what the Founding Fathers had in mind, we should recall the only weapons available in their day were single-shot muzzle-loaders. It was that sort of not-very-lethal weapon that one had an unassailable right to.
The Second Amendment gives the right to keep and bear arms to “the people.” “The people” includes children. But we do, in fact, infringe on the rights of children to keep and bear arms. We don’t allow it — except under parental supervision. The question is, at what point should we consider people to be no longer children? Most states see a person as fully adult at 21. That is when they can begin buying liquor. That would be a reasonable age to allow the purchase of firearms. But in some places, an 18-year-old can now buy an assault rifle the same day.
Notice there are no stipulations in the Second Amendment regarding how guns are to be acquired. Given that mental illness is now widely viewed as playing a significant role in mass killings, it would make sense to have a waiting period for the purchase of the most lethal firearms. This would accomplish two things. It would allow a cooling-off period for an incensed and mentally unbalanced person. It would also allow the authorities to check buyers out in greater detail. It would not deprive persons of the right to keep and bear arms. It would only delay acquisition. But it would help society. It would reduce the frequency of killings and mass killings (not to mention suicides) done in the frenzy of the moment.
For the purchase of an assault weapon — and, yes, the definition varies — I would recommend a long waiting period since the desire to own such a weapon is already a red flag. Assault weapons are not particularly good target or hunting weapons, nor even especially good self-defense weapons. Why a person even wants one should be an immediate cause for concern. If these weapons are not outlawed, I would suggest a monthlong waiting period during which potential buyers are carefully checked out — and have a chance to cool off.
Additional measures are also important. There should be no loopholes for background checks. Red flag laws should be available everywhere. The requirement to take training courses for firearms is reasonable. Most people take lessons to learn to drive. A car can be a lethal weapon. We also should cover these events differently in the news so would-be killers would not see mass murder as a route to instant fame (or infamy).
Remember this: Wyatt Earp made everyone check their guns on entering Tombstone. He knew the fewer guns on the street, the less gun violence. Our Supreme Court could learn something from Old West lawmen.