We in the U.S. are having about two mass killings per day with guns. We won’t be able to end these sorts of massacres entirely, but we can reduce them substantially. Here’s how.

First off, please note the Second Amendment reads thusly: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

If we are originalists and wonder what the Founding Fathers had in mind, we should recall the only weapons available in their day were single-shot muzzle-loaders. It was that sort of not-very-lethal weapon that one had an unassailable right to.

Robert Ross is a retired teacher and gun owner.

Recommended for you