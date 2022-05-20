So many positive actions are occurring in New Mexico that will help our citizens and move our state forward.
The Early Childhood Development program will provide New Mexico’s children the head start they need to be successful and relieve families of huge financial burdens. Free college for every New Mexican will produce local talent for the business and scientific communities and will give many of our graduating students the motivation to stay home in New Mexico and enjoy a decent wage and gainful employment.
The millions of dollars that will be pouring into Northern New Mexico to rebuild homes lost to fires and towards creating affordable housing is on the horizon. With strong support for teachers, unions and good-paying jobs, New Mexicans can feel proud of our upward-bound movement from the bottom.
The state’s legislative leadership in both houses has sought to continually provide safety nets for New Mexico families, providing free and subsidized health care through Medicaid as well as generous food and medicine benefits for those in need.
Our governor and elected Democrats have found creative ways to fund our state and grow our economy. With New Mexico’s abundant sunshine and wind, we will soon have thousands of clean energy jobs that are not reliant upon dirty energy or the wavering and greedy price-setting from Russia or Saudi Arabia.
Don’t listen to the lies and outrageous nonsense promoted by the likes of Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, and Mark Ronchetti, the weatherman running for governor. They will tell you they understand our values, but they are wrong.
Those of us Hispanics born in New Mexico know what our DNA represents. We are the proud descendants of Native Americans, Pueblo Indians, Mexicans, Spanish and other Europeans. Yet these politicians try to turn Hispanics against one another, against Native Americans and against Anglos, based upon an imaginary culture war. Our neighbors from their different cultures are a rich part of the fabric that makes up our communities.
Because politicians like Montoya and the weatherman cannot offer a solid platform or an agenda that offers to help working families, they instead get people worked up and angry. They scapegoat and victimize segments and elements of our community in an attempt to appeal to emotions and not facts. They blame teachers, police, the homeless, people of color, pregnant women, textbooks, the media, and then they lie and lie some more.
Our values are resilient. Have these angry Republican politicians recited the salute to the flag of New Mexico: "I salute the flag of the state of New Mexico, the Zia symbol of perfect friendship among united cultures"?
They should. And they should remember that New Mexico is the Land of Enchantment, and Santa Fe means Holy Faith. We strive to respect each other’s differences and move forward in a positive way with policies that are in the best interest of all New Mexicans.