I would like to take issue with the column by Editor Phill Casaus, (“Ten years from now, we won’t recognize education,”
April 5).
I don’t know about you, but as I look back on my early years as a schoolboy I do not remember what I learned, but I do remember my teachers. They are an intrinsic part of the learning experience and have often been some of the most significant people in our lives.
I can think of nothing more impoverished than a “teacherless” education. Teachers are the primary role models outside of our families and provide a mental conduit to the world beyond the mediate customs and values that we learn at home. The classroom environment itself is a learning experience. How does one learn the nuances of competitiveness and teamwork without actual human connection?
What is really the purpose of education? Yes, it is necessary to develop a basic toolkit of information and skills that will fit us to live in our society. But education is far more than that. In the long run, it involves the inculcation of the love of learning. You don’t pick that up from a machine.
During the most absorptive period of our lives, teachers are responsible for introducing us to new ideas, cultivating the growth of the mind. A teacher, through personal encouragement and correction, provides a customized learning experience no machine can possibly duplicate.
Admittedly, there are some areas where computers are or can be more convenient and more efficient than personal interactions. One thinks of ATMs and online shopping. But it is very tempting to use technology in many areas where it is inappropriate and even counterproductive.
For example, the advent of the telephone “menu” has only made our lives harder. Sooner or later it seems that in our market-driven world everything that can be automated will be automated, whether it is a help or hindrance.
In a world where personal contacts are increasingly mediated through technology, there will be fewer of those customary human interactions that accompany the mundane transactions of our daily lives. But more importantly, people will be missing where we need them most.
The use of technology as a substitute for the classroom and the teacher is useful in certain situations, but it is a very poor substitute. Here in New Mexico, technology seems to be a godsend. It is a cheap way out of not coming to grips with the real deficiencies in our educational system.
If 10 years from now we will not be able to recognize education, I feel that to be more a threat than a promise.
Stephen E. Silver writes from Santa Fe.
