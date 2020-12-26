The year 2020 has been an especially tough year for too many New Mexicans, as a global pandemic has upended normal routines and caused stress for our families. I am mindful of how much the events of the past several months have impacted my constituents and my fellow New Mexicans, but I know we will get through this together.
Despite all of the challenges we have faced this year, I still believe we can find things to be thankful for this holiday season. At the top of the list is the natural beauty that surrounds us, specifically the Pecos River for those of us who live in San Miguel and Santa Fe counties. As the Pecos faces new threats we must come together and embrace new opportunities to preserve our river and our traditions.
The Pecos River always has been special to me. Having grown up in the Santa Fe National Forest, I spent a large chunk of my childhood years camping and swimming in the Pecos River. Before smartphones and social media, playing along the banks of the Pecos provided us with all of the entertainment we needed. I am thankful for these childhood memories, and I’m glad I still have this wild place to explore just beyond my doorstep.
I am thankful the Pecos helps keep our small businesses running when times get tough, and that the waters that flow through here support our acequia communities and give life to our crops. Simply put, the Pecos River is more than just a playground. It is a part of the fabric of our communities and a landmark of our shared New Mexican culture.
The combination of diverse wildlife and rugged mountain terrain in the Pecos Wilderness and the surrounding areas have long been economic drivers for places like the village of Pecos that are a stop along the way to a once-in-a-lifetime experience for outdoor enthusiasts. Hunters, anglers, backpackers, day hikers and others help sustain small businesses in nearby communities as they travel through the canyon.
The Pecos region is critical habitat for a variety of wildlife species, including elk, deer, turkey and America’s most robust herd of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep. Plus, the rivers and the streams that crisscross the region are home to the Rio Grande cutthroat trout, New Mexico’s state fish.
I know many New Mexicans — especially norteños who spend so much time in this area — are as thankful for the Pecos River as I am. As we enter a new year, I encourage all of you to remember places like the Pecos and all of the good memories you have built here over the years with your loved ones. It is these special places and the healing they provide that give me confidence that brighter days are ahead for all of us.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.