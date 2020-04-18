There are four coronaviruses that cause the common cold. Have you had more than four colds in your lifetime? I know I have. This is because immunity to these viruses fades over time. Studies of MERS, another, much deadlier coronavirus, found immunity lasted less than one year. The last time I checked, we don’t have a vaccine for the common cold. MERS and SARS also lack a vaccine. Will a vaccine save us from COVID-19? Only time will tell.
When will we have a successful treatment that keeps people from dying or out of the intensive care unit? Since no one knows when that will be, it is best to assume it won’t happen quickly.
Leaders fundamentally have two choices in this crisis. Go with conventional wisdom or take bold, creative action. The first is much easier than the second. If conventional wisdom fails, you can always pass the buck onto the experts. Taking bold, creative action carries great risk and puts you out on a limb.
Conventional wisdom says shut down (most) businesses, issue shelter-in-place orders and implement widespread testing to see how this strategy is working.
How is this strategy working in New Mexico? Our first doubling of cases took three days. Between March 22-25 we went from 57 to 113 cases. Our most recent doubling as I wrote this took six days. Between April 4-10, we went from 534 to 1,081 cases. The governor issued her shelter-in-place order on March 23, and the orders have gotten more draconian since then.
Decreasing the doubling time from three days to six days is hardly a successful strategy. Why isn’t this strategy working? Could it be because people need to eat? Grocery stores remain open and the governor’s recent closing of liquor stores has only forced more people into grocery stores. It is hard not to see the governor's actions as completely arbitrary in light of our need to come together in our grocery stores and farmers markets.
These strategies are even more absurd in places like New York City, where “essential workers” are forced to cram together on subways to get to work.
It should be easy by now to see these tactics are not sustainable. Thousands of New Mexicans have lost their jobs. We need to get back to work. The longer this continues, the more the solution looks like the real disease.
Even if these orders are lifted, many of the lost jobs will not come back. I don’t think many are eager to go sit in a restaurant; I know I’m not.
Therein lies our first clue at a solution. The vast majority of New Mexicans are now sufficiently cautious by now, having seen the devastation COVID-19 brings to communities and their hospitals.
I propose we lift the shelter-in-place order and all of the restrictions on mass gatherings, businesses and churches. Instead, we require everyone to wear a mask or other face-covering in public and let the good people of New Mexico make decisions on how best to protect themselves and their families.
Testing should continue and be expanded, if possible. The most vulnerable should be encouraged to stay home. Many in our community are happy to deliver groceries free of charge.
The sooner we learn to live with COVID-19, the sooner we learn to live in reality. This virus is not going away at the end of April or the end of August or the end of December.
Let’s get on with living in our new normal.
