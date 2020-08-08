In recent years, New Mexico has made great strides toward realizing its full renewable energy potential. With almost 2,000 megawatts of wind already operational and another 2,400 under construction or in development, New Mexicans have plenty to be proud of, and here at the State Land Office, we’re excited to be a part of that success.
We’re also excited to take the time to acknowledge those achievements this week in recognition of American Wind Week. In my 20 months as your commissioner of public lands, my office has executed leases for four large wind farms that are in the construction phase and will generate over $80 million, and we are considering more than 40 applications for new solar and wind projects. This is a testament to New Mexico’s tremendous wind energy potential, and we must continue to harness it. The State Land Office is looking forward to doing our part to further that growth and power our economy into the future.
The projects we have approved, as well as the pending applications in our first-of-its-kind Office of Renewable Energy, will help us blast through our goal of tripling the amount of renewable energy generated on state trust land by 2022. The pending applications represent over 400,000 acres of state trust land for new wind projects capable of generating close to 2,000 new megawatts and millions of dollars’ worth of projected revenue. These projects are spread out over seven New Mexico counties and will bring hundreds of new jobs. By committing ourselves to this goal, my team and I aim to provide a responsible way to fulfill our mandate to steward the state trust land in our care, diversify our revenue streams and help meet our state’s broader sustainability targets.
As we celebrate American Wind Week, it’s important we also recognize all that we’ve accomplished, as well as the work that is yet to be done. Now, at the forefront of bustling renewable energy development, we cannot slow down. Prioritizing wind energy is a key component of our state’s future.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.